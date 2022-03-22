As we emerge onto the post-COVID-19 landscape in 2022, the virus will still be with us. But it will have yielded center stage—both to pre-existing trends it accelerated, and to new realities it created. Read Charai’s latest in the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune on America’s prospects in facing the challenges of 2022.

The lesson, for those who wish America and her allies well, points to itself. The enemies of the liberal order can make headway only when the firmest defenders of that order lose their faith. Where the West stands firm, it cannot be moved. The challengers noted above are all beset by problems of their own far more severe than anything afflicting Washington or Brussels.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.