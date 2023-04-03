Hide
The first-ever criminal indictment of a former U.S president holds important lessons for the world and American allies.

America has both a written and an unwritten constitution. The written constitution, adopted in 1789, is interpreted and re-interpreted by the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, with the US Supreme Court having the final word on what the written words actually mean. The unwritten constitution is a much larger set of tacit precedents, understandings and balances struck to preserve peace. 

Ahmed Charai, 2023

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.

