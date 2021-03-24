Financing post-COVID recovery in Africa: Lessons from the AFC-DFC partnership

In Early 2021, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) secured a tier-2 loan of $250 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to enable the institution to continue its low-cost financing to African borrowers in the wake of COVID-19. This move signifies greater opportunities for US-African collaboration and the essential role of African development finance institutions in addressing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Africa Center had the pleasure of hosting Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, executive director of financial services at AFC, and Ms. Danielle Montgomery, managing director of structured finance at the DFC, for an interview to discuss opportunities for US-African collaboration for post-COVID recovery, the recently announced capital loan, which is intended to help address Africa’s infrastructure deficit and spur economic growth, and the importance of partnerships to advance development goals.

Watch the full interview, moderated by Africa Center Senior Fellow Aubrey Hruby, below.