What is next for crypto regulation in the US?

I’m here in Davos where US President Donald Trump addressed the delegates virtually on Thursday—emphasizing that the US will be the Crypto Capital of the world. A few hours later, the White House issued the much anticipated executive order on digital assets. Since winning the election in November, Trump and his team have sent all the right smoke signals—including appointing David Sacks to be the White House crypto and artificial intelligence (AI) czar. Under the Biden administration, the crypto industry’s biggest complaint was the lack of regulatory clarity and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) regulation by enforcement practices. The Trump administration intends to fill the regulatory gap and propel a broader agenda of deregulation in the innovation sector in the early days of his presidency.

With legislators favorable to the industry, including Representative French Hill as the chair of the House Financial Services Committee (watch his Atlantic Council event on stablecoins here), Senator Cynthia Lummis as the newly formed chair of the Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on digital assets, SEC chair pick Paul Atkins, and advisors like Elon Musk and commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick—confidence is growing that crypto-forward agenda is on its way. But what does success on the regulatory front actually look like? What does it mean for the rest of the world? We dive into the dozen bills under consideration in Congress and zoom in on the three big themes for crypto regulation in 2025.

The SEC vs CFTC: Finally, a truce?

One of the major disagreements between the industry and legislators has been whether the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is the right regulator for crypto. As is often debated in Washington, is crypto a security or a commodity? Under the former SEC chair, Gary Gensler, the agency regularly fined crypto companies when it found them in breach of securities laws. This led to some legislators and industry favoring the CFTC as the regulator. Several bills under consideration, including the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act , the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, and the BRIDGE Digital Assets Act, address the jurisdiction of SEC and the CFTC regarding crypto.

One of the Trump campaign’s biggest promises to the industry is an end to this era of regulation by enforcement. Paul Atkins, Trump’s pick to replace Gary Gensler as SEC chair, is seen as friendly to the crypto industry. His appointment follows a wave of legal decisions over the past two years that have ruled in favor of the companies against the SEC. Atkins’ job, once he’s sworn in, will be two-fold: He will need to clarify the SEC’s jurisdiction over the crypto market, and then to actually enforce regulations on crypto-assets—their issuance, use, and role in the US economy. Congress will augment these efforts, and you can expect several bills rebalancing the SEC and CFTC’s jurisdiction and enforcement powers. See below for the full breakdown.

Stablecoins, ahoy!

Stablecoins have now passed $190 billion in global circulation. They can provide much needed liquidity for the crypto market and act as conduits between crypto and non-crypto-assets. Stablecoins increasingly aim to address humanitarian aid and cross-border payments such as remittances, including in Ukraine.

While 98 percent of stablecoins are pegged to the dollar, over 80 percent of stablecoin transactions happen abroad. This makes these “digital dollars” subject to regulatory frameworks set in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Europe’s stablecoin framework, known as Markets in Crypto-Assets, came into full effect in January 2025. Implementing the framework should result in some introspection across the Atlantic over the pending stablecoin legislation in Congress. The Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act and the Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoins Act are the two bills under consideration. The Clarity Act has been under consideration by the House Financial Services Committee for the last year, coming close to bipartisan consensus a few times. It has evolved into a discussion draft proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty. The Lummis-Gillibrand Act was introduced to the Senate in May 2024.

The bottom line, as our cryptocurrency regulatory tracker shows, is that regulations in the US play a key role in the future of crypto around the world. While other countries have been developing their own regulatory frameworks, the United States has lagged behind—that may finally change in the months to come.

A trailblazing national bitcoin reserve

With the appointment of Lummis as the chair of the digital assets subcommittee at the Senate Banking Committee, it’s likely that talks of a bitcoin reserve will continue on the Hill. The logic behind the bill is to purchase bitcoin to be able to pay back the national debt. There are some open questions about the Lummis bitcoin reserve proposal—including the convoluted funding model, which revalues gold certificates from their 1993 price to their current value.

There are also proposals for a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have made it clear that a retail CBDC, or the digital dollar, is not going to happen in the United States. This puts the United States at odds with its peers like Europe, which is rolling out a pilot of the digital euro in 2025, and the United Kingdom, which set up a CBDC lab just last week. The executive order directs all agencies to stop any ongoing work on a CBDC

The breakdown of all the major pieces of legislation currently being considered is below.

Ananya Kumar is the deputy director, future of money at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more

Further reading

Image: U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on a Sunny, Partly Cloudy Summer Day in August