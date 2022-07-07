Remembering OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo

The Atlantic Council family mourns the passing of our longtime friend and colleague, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary-general of OPEC. A true leader, diplomat, and collaborator, his contributions to energy security, governance of the global oil market, and open dialogue during a period of profound change for energy producers and consumers alike will have a lasting impact.
We are proud to have recently named Barkindo a distinguished fellow of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center (GEC) after the conclusion of his term at OPEC on July 31. He was set to lend his considerable expertise to continue shaping the global dialogue on net-zero policies. His final contribution to the Atlantic Council just a few weeks ago, entitled “Affordability, Security, and Emissions Reductions: The Sustainability Trilemma,” underscores how thoughtful his voice was on these critical issues at a time of uncertainty in energy markets, and the tremendous void his passing leaves behind. Everyone in the Atlantic Council and energy community benefited from Barkindo’s wisdom. He will be greatly missed.
The Atlantic Council offers its thoughts and condolences to Barkindo’s family and friends, as well as to his many colleagues across the energy landscape who will remember him as much for his humility and compassion as for his leadership.
The Global Energy Center promotes energy security by working alongside government, industry, civil society, and public stakeholders to devise pragmatic solutions to the geopolitical, sustainability, and economic challenges of the changing global energy landscape.