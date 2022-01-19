The year 2021 began with high hopes for climate action, as many members of the international community—including, once again, the US—rededicated themselves to the effort and looked to deploy resources accordingly. And there were certainly landmark achievements: the Global Methane Pledge was launched, the Paris Agreement rulebook was completed, and the private holders of $130 trillion in assets under management pledged their collective financial muscle to the fight against climate change, among other victories. But as global economic demand roared back from its pandemic-dampened level in 2020, energy supply failed to keep up, inflating hydrocarbon prices, driving countries back to dirty coal generation, and underscoring the challenges of the “transition” part of the energy transition. It became clear that countries will need to thread the needle between pushing for ambitious emissions reductions and keeping prices down and the lights on in the interim, all against an ever more precarious geopolitical backdrop.

With these considerations in mind, The 2022 Global Energy Agenda details a more pessimistic outlook on the promise of the energy transition, as respondents reckoned with concerns old and new. In these pages, experts offer ways forward in the face of hazards like Russian aggression, supply-demand mismatch, and a transition that threatens to leave the global poor behind. Though the pitfalls that emerged in 2021 gave many pause, this report reveals that leaders are no less determined to find solutions, and to chart a more stable and inclusive course in 2022.

The publication goes live January 19 at 8 am ET/5 pm GMT. Stay tuned!





THE 2021 GLOBAL ENERGY AGENDA

For The 2021 Global Energy Agenda, the Atlantic Council surveyed hundreds of leaders in the energy field, and this report summarizes their responses. Respondents recognized the opportunities created by COVID-19 relief funding to build a sustainable energy system. Many emphasized the need for concerted action by governments, with private sector action unlikely to provide all the resources necessary to bring the transition to total fruition. Read the full 2021 agenda below.

EDITORS

Randolph Bell is the Director of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center and Richard Morningstar Chair for Global Energy Security; Jennifer T. Gordon is the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center Managing Editor and Senior Fellow; Ameya Hadap is a Program Assistant for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center; and Paul Kielstra is a freelance editor, analyst, and writer based outside of London.

SPONSORS

Presenting partners

Platinum co-chair

Gold partners

Knowledge partner

International media partner

Silver partners

Bronze partners

Digital partners

Media partners

Follow the conversation on social media using #2022GlobalEnergyAgenda

The Global Energy Center promotes energy security by working alongside government, industry, civil society, and public stakeholders to devise pragmatic solutions to the geopolitical, sustainability, and economic challenges of the changing global energy landscape. learn more

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for the Global Energy Center newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work. Email *









Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Related Experts: Randolph Bell, Jennifer T. Gordon, and Ameya Hadap