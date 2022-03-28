LIVE: Meet the global leaders powering the world’s energy transition

The return of pre-pandemic energy consumption. Threats of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. And a generation-defining war in Europe with global repercussions.

All have dampened hopes for a swift energy transition—but none have discouraged the world’s movers and shakers in the energy industry from finding solutions. The Atlantic Council’s sixth annual Global Energy Forum, which kicks off Monday, is where they’ll discuss the tools, policies, and models essential to responding to these and other major trends in the sector.

Check back here for the latest highlights from the event, which is hosted by the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center in partnership with the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and in conjunction with the 2022 World Government Summit.

JANUARY 19, 2022 | 12:23 AM WASHINGTON, 8:23 PM DUBAI

The 2022 Global Energy Agenda

The year 2021 began with high hopes for climate action, as many members of the international community—including, once again, the US—rededicated themselves to the effort and looked to deploy resources accordingly. But as global economic demand roared back from its pandemic-dampened level in 2020, energy supply failed to keep up, inflating hydrocarbon prices, driving countries back to dirty coal generation, and underscoring the challenges of the “transition” part of the energy transition. It became clear that countries will need to thread the needle between pushing for ambitious emissions reductions and keeping prices down and the lights on in the interim, all against an ever more precarious geopolitical backdrop.

Our experts offer ways forward for the energy transition in the face of hazards like Russian aggression, supply-demand mismatch, and a transition that threatens to leave the global poor behind.

JANUARY 18, 2022 | 11:15 AM WASHINGTON, 7:15 PM DUBAI

In the wake of the pandemic, new thinking on the way to net zero

In January, the Global Energy Forum made its way to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to address the outcomes of COP26 and discuss opportunities to move forward on climate goals.

JANUARY 19, 2021 | 9:27 AM WASHINGTON, 5:32 PM DUBAI

Catch up on last year’s Global Energy Forum

Last year our Global Energy Center gathered leaders, officials, and experts to focus on the post-pandemic energy system, net-zero carbon goals, the Middle East’s role in the energy transition, and the Biden administration’s energy priorities.