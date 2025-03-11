The Mediterranean must work collectively to harness the power of renewables

In September of 2024, nine northern Mediterranean countries (MED9) agreed to collaborate on making the region a renewable energy hub, aligning with the COP28 commitment to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. This initiative gained particular significance last week when the EU Commission released its Clean Industrial Deal, reiterating Europe’s strong commitment to decarbonization despite the geopolitical backdrop, and underscoring the importance of regional partnerships in achieving these goals. While the MED9 pledge enjoys broad support across Europe and parts of the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, challenges such as geopolitical tensions, competing priorities, and financing constraints could affect the pace of implementation.

STAY CONNECTED

Nonetheless, grassroots momentum could accelerate decarbonization throughout the Mediterranean basin. Increased renewable energy cooperation across the Mediterranean would not only help mitigate climate change, but it would also promise new economic opportunities, improved energy security, and enhanced regional ties.

To achieve the ambitious global goal of tripling renewable capacity, the Mediterranean region must overcome several challenges, including geopolitical tension and limited finance. But the target is eminently within reach if countries implement their existing renewable energy plans and increase their ambition while embracing the benefits of cross-border collaboration.

Common targets, divergent trajectories

Over the past decade, the region has significantly expanded its renewable energy portfolio, particularly in the east. As of 2022, installed renewable power capacity in Mediterranean countries was estimated at nearly 300,000 megawatts (MW), representing 43 percent of total generation capacity.

According to Climate Analytics, in order to align with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set in the Paris Agreement, global renewable capacity needs to grow to 11.5 terawatts (TW) by 2030, 3.4 times higher than 2022 levels. For the Mediterranean to play its part, it would need to bring its capacity above 1 TW, 3.6 times 2022 levels. This would require annual growth of 97 gigawatts (GW)—adding the total generation capacity of Spain every year until 2030.

These goals are within reach if countries implement their current plans—and then some. The existing pipeline of solar, wind, and hydropower projects in the region, would nearly triple generation capacity to 780,000 MW. But this only brings the region 73 percent of the way toward the 1 TW goal.

Within the region, plans and aspirations vary widely. Last year, most Mediterranean countries signed the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, which aims to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030. Under existing plans, Greece, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco would exceed three times their current renewables capacity, while others—including big consumers like France, Italy, Turkey, and Israel—would fall short.

Seizing the economic opportunity

The renewable energy transition presents distinct economic opportunities for both the northern and southern shores of the Mediterranean, reflecting their unique geographical, economic, and industrial contexts.

Solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind power are becoming increasingly competitive with fossil fuels. In Egypt for example, the cost of solar energy dropped to 2 cents per kilowatt hour, while wind power stands at 2.4 cents. Mediterranean countries can meet their domestic energy needs with clean, locally sourced energy, and potentially become net exporters using interconnectors such as the one between Tunisia and Italy. Investing in renewable projects creates real economic benefits—clean energy accounted for 10 percent of global economic growth in 2023. Scaling up renewable deployment has the potential to create 30 million new jobs globally by 2030, although 13 million jobs in fossil fuel-related industries could be lost.

The Mediterranean’s extensive coastlines offer significant potential for offshore wind development. This emerging sector could create thousands of jobs in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, especially in the north. Northern Mediterranean countries can also invest in smart-grid technologies and energy management systems that would improve domestic energy efficiency and create exportable expertise for grid integration of renewables.

Additionally, the southern Mediterranean can capitalize on its high solar irradiance and vast deserts to develop large-scale solar and wind projects. Countries like Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria can serve domestic needs and potentially export clean energy to Europe through interconnectors, such as that connecting Morocco and Spain, and one being planned between Tunisia and Italy. Abundant solar and wind resources across North Africa are ideal for green hydrogen production, creating new export opportunities serving energy-hungry European markets.

Financing the energy transition

Countries across the Mediterranean can position themselves as green finance hubs, facilitating investments in renewable projects throughout the region rather than chase dwindling investments in fossil fuels. Countries with developed financial markets, like France and Italy in the north, can leverage their existing expertise and infrastructure to accelerate renewable energy deployment. In the south which has often struggled with attracting investments on favorable terms, emerging markets such as Egypt and Morocco can capitalize on their growing financial sectors and strategic positions to attract renewable energy investments.

Southern Mediterranean countries can use instruments like Sharia-aligned sukuk, also known as Islamic bonds, that emphasize environmental stewardship. The success of green sukuk issuances by entities like the Islamic Development Bank has already demonstrated the potential of this approach. Governments can also offer tax incentives and develop national sustainable finance strategies.

Despite not explicitly referring to the Mediterranean region, the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal could also provide some support and resources, particularly in financing through the Clean Trade and Investment Partnerships, and its plans to mobilize €100 billion for clean manufacturing, simplifying state aid for renewables, and addressing energy prices and financing.

Overcoming geopolitical faultlines

Ultimately, the region needs to come together to push toward a collective goal. But doing so requires overcoming complex geopolitical relationships, recent history shows that energy cooperation can persist even amid political tensions.

Despite the economic opportunities presented by renewable energy collaboration, the Mediterranean region faces significant geopolitical challenges. Historical tensions and ongoing disputes create a complex landscape for cooperation, including between Morocco and Algeria over Western Sahara, strained relations between Algeria and France rooted in colonial history, periodic tensions between Morocco and Spain over migration and border disputes, and between Turkey-Greece-Cyprus over territorial and maritime issues.

However, these challenges haven’t completely hindered collaboration. Algeria and Italy have maintained strong energy partnerships despite Libya’s instability. Similarly, Morocco and Spain have successfully operated the Morocco-Spain power interconnector since 1997, and have recently agreed to study collaboration on green hydrogen transport.

Tripling renewables is an unmatched opportunity

By embracing the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, countries across the Mediterranean have the opportunity to unlock a host of economic benefits. Achieving this ambitious target will require concerted efforts and collaboration among all stakeholders. Governments must take the lead in creating enabling policy frameworks, investing in infrastructure, and fostering regional cooperation. The private sector must also step up to drive innovation, mobilize capital, and build robust supply chains.

The time to act is now, and the Mediterranean must embrace this transformative journey with a spirit of regional cooperation. By seizing the economic potential of renewable energy, the region can address the pressing challenges of energy and climate change while laying the foundation for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Karim Elgendy is an Associate Fellow at Chatham House and at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

RELATED CONTENT

OUR WORK

The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions. learn more

Image: MED9 Convening in Cyprus, October 2024. (Daniel Novakovič/STA, Wikipedia Commons) https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prime_Minister_Robert_Golob_attended_a_meeting_of_EU_heads_of_state_in_the_MED9_format_in_Paphos,_Cyprus_in_October_2024_-_25.jpg