Event recap | Practical steps towards data for good in 2021

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

During this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted Wednesday, December 9, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm EST, panelists highlighted crucial next steps that must be taken in 2021 to advance more inclusive and participatory ways to employ data for good.

These include community approaches to oversee how data is used to benefit people, as well as data trusts (also known as data commons or data cooperatives). Data trusts represent legal, technology-enabled constructs that allow for more equitable ways of sharing the profits of data among different stakeholders, transforming the data economy from something that happens “to people” towards a collaborative effort “with people”. These new efforts in data governance and trust must be tailored to specific community and regional needs to avoid a “one size fits all” approach, and must involve multiple sectors to be successful.

Join us for another lively discussion as we consider how the world is changing and how we each can be a part of the #GoodTechChoices needed to rebuild a better world together.

Featuring

Arturo Franco

Vice President, Data and Insights

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Ginger Zielinskie

Executive Director

data.org

Michael Ingrassia

President, General Counsel

Truata



Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Previous episode