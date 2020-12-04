Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Thu, Dec 3, 2020

Event recap | Food system sustainability in 2021 and beyond

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, PhD, Molly Jahn, PhD,

Climate Change & Climate Action Digital Policy Resilience & Society Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

During this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted Wednesday, December 2, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT, panelists highlighted what they believe should be agriculture and food systems priorities in 2021 and beyond.

This event continued the series of conversations centered on food insecurity as millions of Americans continue to go hungry and famine strikes many areas across the world. From November 17-19, the GeoTech Center hosted AgriTechAction 2020, a three-day global forum convening experts in food security, agriculture, sustainability, tech and data to discuss the major issues facing the food system today. Over a series of meetings, we discussed critical points in the food system for which data and technology solutions can be applied and accelerated, from supply chains to regenerative agriculture techniques to securing and training the next generation of farmers, all while ensuring these new solutions are equitable and accessible for all farms of every size.

Speakers

Daniella Taveau
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Nikhil Raghuveera
Nonresident Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Thammy Evans
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Claire Branley
Program Assistant, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
DirectorGeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Previous episode

Wed, Nov 18, 2020

Event recap | Data, security, and the global food system

On Wednesday, November 18, at 12:00 p.m. EST, a panel of experts discussed what the tech industry can bring to modern agriculture as part of the Center’s weekly GeoTech Hour programming.

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

Climate Change & Climate Action Digital Policy

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more