Event recap | Food system sustainability in 2021 and beyond

Event description

During this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted Wednesday, December 2, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT, panelists highlighted what they believe should be agriculture and food systems priorities in 2021 and beyond.

This event continued the series of conversations centered on food insecurity as millions of Americans continue to go hungry and famine strikes many areas across the world. From November 17-19, the GeoTech Center hosted AgriTechAction 2020, a three-day global forum convening experts in food security, agriculture, sustainability, tech and data to discuss the major issues facing the food system today. Over a series of meetings, we discussed critical points in the food system for which data and technology solutions can be applied and accelerated, from supply chains to regenerative agriculture techniques to securing and training the next generation of farmers, all while ensuring these new solutions are equitable and accessible for all farms of every size.

Speakers

Daniella Taveau

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Nikhil Raghuveera

Nonresident Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Thammy Evans

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Claire Branley

Program Assistant, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

