Launching the New Economy of Trust Newsletter

Deepening the Partnership Between SICPA and the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center

The Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and SICPA have launched the Economy of Trust newsletter. Sign up to receive regular updates on our work and advances in technology that are building trust and transparent frameworks for a more resilient society.

In partnership with SICPA and its project to open a Campus for the Economy of Trust, the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center is pleased to launch the new Economy of Trust newsletter. This newsletter will highlight advances in technology and data activities that provide the opportunity to improve nations and sectors alike, centered around building trust and more transparent frameworks. While it may feel like the last decade has been a period of widening polarization and mistrust within societies, both SICPA and the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center believe we can reverse this trend and build resiliency into organizations and societies.

By working towards a stronger global Economy of Trust that includes more people-centered approaches to data transparency, data protection, and data choices, we can promote a better future together. Global trust, both across nations and sectors, matters now more than ever. The Economy of Trust relies on innovation and invention, informed by data, to mitigate concerns surrounding the impacts and risks of emerging technologies. SICPA’s Campus in Switzerland, at the heart of the Trust Valley initiative, embodies this vision. This newsletter aims to bring together the latest ideas and contributions on the topic.

Please join us in making a better future and send us your thoughts and feedback to [email protected].

