Meet a Fellow: Nikhil Raghuveera

Fellows are an integral part of the GeoTech Center’s mission, providing experience in a variety of fields and a wide array of perspectives and expertise. The Meet a Fellow Series will regularly share presentations by GeoTech Center Fellows on ongoing research they are carrying out that aligns with the Center’s focus. The goal of this series is to share their work, to showcase their products, and to inspire others working on similar projects and subjects. Please meet our first Fellow in the Meet a Fellow Series, Mr. Nikhil Raghuveera, who presents Part III of the GeoTech Center’s Central Bank Currency Series, which examines CBDCs’ relationships with financial inclusion and the necessary policy steps for establishing them.

The GeoTech Center’s Central Bank Digital Currency Series seeks to provide public and private sector leaders insight into how Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will affect nations, economies, and societies. Part II examines how CBDCs can contribute to financial inclusion in a post-COVID-19 world.

