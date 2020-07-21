Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Welcoming our GeoTech Fellows GeoTech Cues by David Bray, PhD

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

GeoTech Fellows are #ChangeAgents providing expertise and tackling the most pressing problems in technology and data. They afford the GeoTech Center access and opportunities to collaborate with the private, public, nonprofit, and academic sectors across the world to champion positive paths toward prosperity. We are honored by the support of our GeoTech Fellows and excited to continue our work with them. Here, we recognize a few of them and the vital role they play at the GeoTech Center.

Several of our Fellows will be crucial for advancing the GeoTech Center’s international collaborations. Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull joins the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center as a Distinguished Fellow to inform our work on how technology and data affect geopolitics. Lord Tim Clement-Jones, Co-Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence, will support the GeoTech Center’s research on ethical AI. Dr. Dame Wendy Hall, Regius Professor of Computer Science and the Executive Director of the Web Science Institute at the University of Southampton, is another key figure on AI. Widely recognized as one of the founders of the Internet, she brings to the GeoTech Center significant experience with AI in the United Kingdom.

Dame Wendy Hall, PhD

From the United States, we have gathered Fellows across a wide range of backgrounds to support the GeoTech Center’s broad vision. Several will provide key defense perspectives. Dr. Joseph T. Bonivel Jr. contributes expertise in areas related to the Pentagon. He was recently awarded “Technologist of the Year” by the Southern New England Association of Technical Professionals and was profiled by Black Enterprise Magazine as one of its 100 Modern Men. Amy Webb, a quantitative futurist and award-wining author, brings strategic insights from her experience advising military leaders. She is a professor of strategic foresight at the New York University Stern School of Business and the Founder of the Future Today Institute.

GeoTech Fellows from Silicon Valley stand at the forefront of technology and innovation. Entrepreneur, writer, and AI cybersecurity startup founder Charles Jennings brings a wealth of knowledge from his private sector perspective. Similarly, Paul Saffo offers insight into AI and ways that Silicon Valley can better collaborate based on his work at Stanford University and Singularity University.

The GeoTech Center is also proud to host eminent Fellows from the academic sphere. Dr. Pari Esfandiari provides expertise in AI, the Internet of things, blockchain, clean-tech, data centers, and 5G, as well empowering women through sustainable development. Bobbie Stempfley, Director of Carnegie Mellon University’s CERT Division in the Software Engineering Institute, comes to the GeoTech Center with a wealth of knowledge on cybersecurity.

Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., PhD

These are only a few of the many GeoTech Fellows. We are continuing to onboard additional Fellows who will be featured on our website and look forward to showcasing a growing network of critical perspectives. Our Fellows, from the private, public, nonprofit, and academic sectors, help the GeoTech Center build bridges for civic innovation—needed now more than ever.

The GeoTech Center strives to advance and promote people, prosperity, and peace, an effort that will require bringing together thought leaders and decision makers willing to share their experiences, ask critical questions, and collaborate. Fellows, therefore, will not only expand the GeoTech Center’s network, but also encourage and lead the next generation of #ChangeAgents in the face of resistance to change. Some of our Fellows are jointly appointed with other Centers and Programs at the Atlantic Council, giving the GeoTech Center and its Fellows the opportunity to collaborate between regional and functional initiatives.

The GeoTech Center connects leaders from all over the world through videos, events, blog posts, writing, and round table discussions. We capture their ideas and passions, connect them with other like-minded organizations and leaders, publish reports and analyses, provide policy recommendations, and engage across multiple platforms to continue driving change.

Pari Esfandiari, PhD

We hope that the lessons learned from our work will not only inform the world about how to address current problems, but also help us anticipate and identify future key challenges. GeoTech Fellows are crucial to that task. They bring to the GeoTech Center distinguished experience, rich knowledge, and inspiring enthusiasm, and we look forward to showcasing their research. If you have thoughts and ideas, connect with the GeoTech Center, participate in our events, and ask questions on how we can change the future. Together, we all can be #ChangeAgents.

We hope you stay in touch. Follow us on Twitter @ACGeotech or email us at [email protected]

GeoTech Fellows