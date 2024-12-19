Conflict Crisis Management Economy & Business Iran Iraq Israel Lebanon Libya Middle East North Africa Politics & Diplomacy Saudi Arabia Security & Defense Syria The Gulf Yemen
MENASource December 19, 2024 • 5:12 pm ET

2024: A year in the Middle East

By Leila Ouhri, Kate Springs, and Yaseen Rashed

2024 was a year of consequence for the Middle East and North Africa, with metastasizing conflict, human tragedies, and major geopolitical shifts. The war in Gaza ground on, with Israel taking out much of Hamas’s leadership but with significant economic, military, and human costs. Tehran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel in early October, the latter’s retaliation against Iranian military infrastructure, and Israel’s invasion of Southern Lebanon and attacks on Hezbollah targets raised concerns that the Middle East was teetering on the brink of a devastating wider regional war. 

Political change was also afoot, between Libya’s rising instability and elections taking place in all of Algeria, Syria, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, and Syria, and the year concluding in a lightning-fast offensive leading to the toppling of the Assad regime.

Catch up on the year’s biggest moments. 

January 2: Israel assassinates Hamas’s Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri in Beirut

As the war between Israel and Hamas continued into 2024, Israel began the year with a decisive victory: The assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri, one of the linchpins of the October 7 attack, in Beirut. The attack further inflamed tensions between Israel and Hezbollah—the Iranian proxy group operating in Lebanon—amid escalating violence between the two since October 7. 

Though Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retribution against Israel, he is “notorious for having a much noisier bark than bite; just how loudly he will allow Hezbollah’s guns to roar over Arouri remains in question,” writes David Daoud, a senior fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Despite diplomatic attempts to establish a ceasefire, tensions would continue to escalate throughout the year, culminating in an Israeli invasion of Southern Lebanon in October.

MENASource

Jan 4, 2024

Here’s how Hezbollah will likely respond to Israel’s assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri

By David Daoud

What Hezbollah has not been seeking is opening a full-scale war with Israel. However, Hezbollah has other indirect options that it may activate.

Israel Lebanon

January 3: Bombing in Kerman, Iran by ISIS-K kills 95 

On January 3, Iran saw the deadliest terror attack on its soil since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as a bombing in the city of Kerman killed nearly a hundred citizens. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) shortly after the bombings. Iranian officials, however, were quick to shift the blame to Western countries, including the United States and Israel. 

Blaming Iran’s Western opponents for the terror attack was a clear conscious decision by Iran, writes Jason Brodsky, policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI). “It seeks to capitalize on the slaughter to score propaganda points against the US and Israeli governments at a time when both are under international criticism for the Gaza war.”

IranSource

Jan 8, 2024

ISIS was behind the Kerman attack. Iran still blames Israel and the United States, though.

By Jason Brodsky

Despite Iran’s bombastic rhetoric, however, its response against ISIS assets will likely be limited.

Iran Israel

January 11 – 12: US-led strikes against the Houthis 

On January 11, the US military, backed by international partners, conducted limited strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, including missile and drone storage sites, production facilities, and launch platforms. The strikes, which represented the first offensive airstrikes by the global coalition formed to protect shipping in the Red Sea, came after months of Houthi attacks on ships headed towards or from Israel, as the Houthis have pledged solidarity to Hamas since the outbreak of the Gaza War.

The goal of the strikes, writes Kirsten Fontenrose, a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, was to “reduce the group’s ability to destabilize the region, threaten global shipping, endanger Israel and surrounding countries with poorly planned strikes, and protect civilians on land and at sea.”

MENASource

Jan 12, 2024

Six big questions about US-led strikes against the Houthis, answered

By Kirsten Fontenrose

Ahead of authorizing the strikes, Biden had to carefully consider arguments for and against conducting strikes to limit the Houthis’ capacity to continue waging war on international shipping.

Iran Middle East

January 28-29: Mattei Plan unveiled at the Italy-Africa Summit 

At a summit with African and European leaders in late January, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unveiled the Mattei Plan—a vision for newfound political and economic relations between Italy and African countries. In her remarks, Prime Minister Meloni focused on the potential economic opportunities between Italy and North Africa, focusing on energy production and job creation in the continent, to stem migratory flows to Europe and curb North Africa’s reliance on Russian energy.

The Mattei Plan, however, represents not only an economic opportunity but also a political one, writes Karim Mezran, director of the Atlantic Council’s North Africa Initiative, as Maghreb countries have been particularly affected by great power competition and moved in recent years towards rival blocs. The Mattei Plan, as an engine for Italian diplomacy towards North Africa, represents a “political intuition to move away from today’s stagnant international cooperation policies and toward new dynamics that could produce extraordinary results if carefully implemented.”

MENASource

Jul 29, 2024

The Mattei Plan is an opportunity for North Africa

By Karim Mezran

North Africa is particularly vulnerable, and the Mattei Plan can positively defuse regional tensions.

Africa Civil Society

February 9: Israeli President Netanyahu announces planned Rafah invasion 

On February 9, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu announced a planned ground offensive in Rafah to defeat remaining Hamas strongholds in the south of the Gaza Strip, raising alarm bells both on the international stage and inside the Egyptian government. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who opposes a mass influx of Palestinians to Sinai, repeatedly stressed his objections to resettling Palestinian refugees in Egypt, even with the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the war between Israel and Hamas has raged, the conflict in Gaza has put the Egyptian government and Sisi himself “between a rock and a hard place,” writes Shahira Amin, a nonresident fellow with the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative. Regardless of his decision to allow refugees through the Rafah crossing or not, “the Egyptian president will not emerge as a winner,” as he risks being accused of either complicity in ethnic cleansing or complicity in the deaths of civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip.

MENASource

Feb 18, 2024

Regardless of Sisi’s decision on Palestinian refugees in Rafah, he will not emerge as a winner  

By Shahira Amin

Now that Israel has clarified its intent to undertake operations in Rafah, after evacuating the nearly 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who have sought a safe haven in the Gaza Strip’s southern city, it may only be a matter of time before the Egyptian’s president’s true intentions are revealed.

Conflict Middle East

February 14: Turkish President Erdoğan visits Egypt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Egypt on February 14 for the first time in over a decade, marking a milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries after over ten years of enmity. The governments in Cairo and Ankara have been diplomatically strained since Sisi’s rise to power in 2013, but have calmed in recent years as disputes between the two over Libya and Qatar have been resolved. 

“Effectively, there was nothing left to fight about,” writes Borzou Daragahi, a nonresident senior fellow with the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative. He predicts that the relations between the two are likely to move into relative rapprochement, focused on energy, tourism, and business deals. 

MENASource

Mar 15, 2024

Turkey and Egypt bury the hatchet, marking an end to emerging third axis in the Middle East

By Borzou Daragahi

The carefully choreographed and worded meeting between Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, served as a final burial ceremony for what was once an emerging third axis in the Middle East.

Conflict Crisis Management

February 24: Protests in Israel met with a violent police response

On the evening of February 24, thousands of protestors in Tel Aviv demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages were met with water cannons, detentions, and violence at the hands of the Israeli security forces. The protests, and the governmental responses, revealed a deep division within Israeli society, as many in the country see the far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as prolonging the war in Gaza for political survival. 

As various ceasefire proposals have been put forth, the issue of “Netanyahu and his government’s responsibility for the security breach that allowed October 7 to happen is of utmost importance,” writes Ksenia Svetlova, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs. Today, when Israel is at a crossroads regarding the possibility of a Palestinian state and normalization with Arab neighbors, “this issue is more crucial than ever before.”

MENASource

Mar 6, 2024

Netanyahu might be losing ground, but his politics still resonate with most Israelis

By Ksenia Svetlova

Polls show that the Israeli public is torn on many issues, but trust in Netanyahu’s government is not one of them.

Israel Middle East

March 8: On International Women’s Day, three women from the Middle East are recognized 

On International Women’s Day 2024, three women from the Middle East were featured in TIME Magazine’s annual list of the most influential women. Nadia Murad, a Yazidi human rights activist, and Nobel Peace laureate, was recognized for her work advocating for survivors of genocide and sexual violence. Additionally, TIME honored the work of Yael Admi, a co-founder and leader of the Israeli movement Women Wage Peace, and Reem Hajajreh, founder and director of the Palestinian organization Women of the Sun. Despite the ongoing war in Gaza, these women have collaborated through their organizations to call for an end to the war and a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The three women, writes Marcy Grossman, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, “serve as powerful reminders that women are more than victims of war; they are crucial architects of lasting, peaceful solutions.”

MENASource

Mar 7, 2024

While wars rage on, women wage peace in the Middle East

By Marcy Grossman

On International Women’s Day this year, the world needs more voices echoing the resounding calls for peace and justice in the face of ongoing conflicts.

Conflict Iraq

March 17: EU announces $8.1 billion aid package to Egypt 

On March 17, the European Union announced an $8.1 billion (7.4-billion euro) aid package for Egypt to curb illegal migration to the European continent. The aid package comes as part of broader financing to Egypt, including an $8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund and $35 billion in investments from the Emirati sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company.

However, the financial assistance, meant to ease the economic crisis in the country and bring economic stability, may not be effective unless Sisi’s government makes significant changes to the country’s macroeconomic policy, writes Shahira Amin, a nonresident senior fellow with the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative. Unless Egypt improves its social protection programs, its monetary management strategies, and human rights record, Egypt’s economy will continue to flounder, she explains.

MENASource

Mar 30, 2024

As long as Sisi continues his policies, the Egyptian economy will drown 

By Shahira Amin

While the funding secured in recent weeks will help ease the economic crisis and stabilize Egypt in the short term, skeptics fear it may only offer a temporary respite.

Economy & Business Middle East

March 18: UN Fact Finding Mission on Iran presents its findings 

On March 18, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFMI), formed to investigate human rights abuses committed during the 2022 Women, Life, Freedom protests, presented its findings to the UN Human Rights Council. The FFMI’s report revealed indiscriminate arbitrary detentions, violations of liberty and physical security, and widespread sexual and gender-based violence, with a veil of impunity for these abuses at the highest level of the Iranian state.

The FFMI’s findings reveal “the Iranian state’s widespread and violent efforts to crush dissent in the country, but they only show the surface of the deep-seated political and social crisis in Iran,” write Rose Parris Richter and Azadeh Pourzand, executive director and community director of Impact Iran. Extending the mandate of the FFMI, they argue, represents “not just a strategic necessity but a moral imperative” to truly reveal the extent of these crimes and pursue accountability and justice.

IranSource

Mar 21, 2024

It’s morally imperative that the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran be extended. Here’s why.

By Rose Parris Richter and Azadeh Pourzand

The need for the FFMI’s mandate to be extended for an additional year lies in the gravity and scope of its findings and the ongoing and escalating atrocities documented since the initial report.

Civil Society Conflict

March 18: KDP announces boycott of 2024 Kurdistan elections 

The political tensions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) came to a head on March 18, with the KDP’s announcement that it would boycott the June 2024 elections. This decision comes after the Federal Supreme Court annulled a KDP-sponsored electoral law, which increased minority-quota seats that historically favored the KDP.

“Despite their flaws, elections have been a source of legitimacy for the KDP and PUK to resolve differences peacefully,” writes Sarkawt Shamsulddin, a nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative. The longer elections are delayed, the higher the risk that instability in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will spill over to the rest of the country, as both parties are influential partners in forming the Iraqi government.

MENASource

Apr 18, 2024

The KDP is boycotting the upcoming elections. Iraqi Kurdistan may get stuck in an electoral impasse.

By Sarkawt Shamsulddin

As the June election deadline looms, the future of Kurdistan’s political stability hangs in the balance.

Elections Iraq

April 1: Israeli strike kills seven aid workers in Gaza

On April 1, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike in Gaza killed seven members of an aid convoy run by the World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian organization operating in Gaza to deliver material assistance to civilians affected by the conflict. The deaths of the aid workers, which caused global outrage and condemnation from governments worldwide, revealed the difficulty of delivering aid in the Gaza Strip—both because of the massive scale of the needs and the physical risks of injury or death to aid workers.

Arwa Damon, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and president of the International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance (INARA), writes that the deaths of the World Central Kitchen members revealed the strategic issues with the process of deconfliction. “It’s a process that has never really worked in this wretched battlespace.” As any movement is fraught with dangers, it is often aid workers who are caught in the middle.

MENASource

Apr 12, 2024

Dispatch from Gaza: ‘My son, every night he screams and convulses’

By Arwa Damon

Arwa Damon arrived in the Gaza Strip on a humanitarian mission for her charity, INARA, two days after the Israeli airstrike on the World Central Kitchen convoy. This is what she saw.

Conflict Israel

April 14: Iran attacks Israel with over 300 drones and missiles

On April 14, in response to the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi at the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1, Iran attacked Israel in a massive and unprecedented drone and missile barrage, representing the most dangerous escalation between the two countries in decades and the first direct attack on Israel by Iran.

The missile strikes marked a shift from Iran’s traditional strategy towards Israel, which has historically focused on attacks through proxy groups funded by the IRGC, rather than direct military confrontation, writes Raz Zimmt, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies. While Israel’s measured response to the strikes allowed the two countries to put the current round of conflict to an end, the escalation “highlights the high potential for miscalculation in the lack of direct communication channels, [which] will get even more serious if Iran decides to abandon its status as a nuclear-threshold state and turns its policy toward attaining nuclear weapons.”

IranSource

Apr 23, 2024

This round of Iran-Israel escalation is over, but the next could be just around the corner

By Raz Zimmt

The continuous campaign between Iran and Israel is unlikely to end, and the precedent set by their direct military engagement has become another option on the confrontation table.

Conflict Iran

April 16: United Nations Special Envoy for Libya resigns 

On April 16, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdullah Batili, resigned, demonstrating the failure of international efforts to resolve the electoral crisis in Tripoli, as political and military leaders have fought for political power in the country. In an interview with Tahani Elmogrbi, Emad al-Sayah, the High National Election Commission chairman, spoke on the current political climate and elections in the current environment after Batili’s resignation. 

“The central issue in the Libyan crisis is the political dimension, which serves as its primary source and cannot be disregarded…Currently, there is a trend of leveraging foreign interests and ambitions to maintain power, which hinders progress toward resolving the crisis. Continuing with this approach, in the absence of unified and conscientious political leadership, will exacerbate political conflicts and deepen internal divisions,” explained al-Sayah.

MENASource

May 24, 2024

Libya’s special envoy resigned. What’s next for the country?

By Tahani Elmogrbi

Tahani Elmogrbi interviewed the High National Election Commission chairman to get his perspective on the elections in the current environment after Abdullah Batili’s resignation.

Conflict Democratic Transitions

April 28-29: Saudi Arabia releases midway annual report on Vision 2030

On April 28th and 29th, the World Economic Forum held a special meeting on global collaboration, growth, and energy for development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event came only days after Saudi Arabia released its midway annual report on Vision 2030—the Kingdom’s agenda for economic, political, and social reform, with a special emphasis on women’s inclusion in the workforce.

The report found that there has been substantial progress regarding women’s economic inclusion, in large part due to the advancements made in women’s financial literacy and knowledge. “Since the launch of Vision 2030, economic developments have pushed women to be more independent and in control of their finances,” writes Hanaa Almoaibed, a nonresident senior fellow at the WIn fellowship. “Reforms to social welfare created more pathways out of poverty by replacing blanket subsidies with targeted support and new policies related to social insurance, social assistance, and the labor market.”

MENASource

May 15, 2024

Saudi women are learning financial literacy and it’s helping the country grow

By Hanaa Almoaibed

Since the launch of Vision 2030, economic developments have pushed women to be more independent and in control of their finances.

Civil Society Economy & Business

May 10: Kuwaiti Emir suspends Parliament 

On May 10, Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmed al-Sabah suspended Kuwait’s parliament, the latest move in a long-standing conflict between the appointed cabinet and the opposition-dominated parliament, which the emir said was obstructing Kuwait’s economic progress. This move by Sabah did not provoke significant public outcry, yet it is part of a recurring pattern of political suspensions—with no Kuwaiti parliament completing a full term since 2016. The country’s political situation has received only a muted regional and international response. 

What about the United States’ reaction to the backsliding of democratic norms in Kuwait? “No public statements emerged from the White House or the US Department of State,” noted retired Ambassador Richard Le Baron, reflecting on the role of the United States in light of its past interventions in the Middle East. “This is not a fight the United States will pick. The reasons for this reticence could range from a simple lack of bandwidth to deal with what is considered a relatively minor matter in the Middle East to a more serious weighing of current priorities.”

MENASource

May 20, 2024

Parliament was dissolved in Kuwait and hardly anyone noticed

By Richard LeBaron

The conflict between the opposition-dominated parliament and the appointed cabinet is not new, and this is not the first time the parliament has been suspended.

Democratic Transitions Elections

May 19: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

In May, an Iranian Air Force helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan, killing eight, including Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s president and his minister of foreign affairs. For some Iranians, Raisi’s death sparked hushed celebration. Raisi’s death may have caused infighting within the regime in the immediate aftermath of the crash, but it did not substantially alter the policies of the Islamic Republic, as the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, retains tight control over the regime’s foreign policy, nuclear ambitions, and internal repression.

“At the same time, Raisi’s death has removed a potential contender for inheriting the mantle of supreme leadership after the expected demise of eighty-five-year-old Khamenei,” wrote Khosro Sayeh Isfahani. As per the constitution, the Assembly of Experts will fill the position, which again is tightly controlled by Khamenei. According to Reuters, Raisi’s name was already crossed off as a contender some six months ago in light of his incompetence and sagging popularity, reconfirming warnings that “the future leader can’t be accurately predicted—that the contenders’ list is constantly shifting, and the game is far from over.”

IranSource

May 23, 2024

The ‘Butcher of Tehran’ is dead. It won’t change a thing.

By Khosro Sayeh Isfahani

Despite his role in crimes against humanity, Ebrahim Raisi’s celebrated death will have no bearing on the Islamic Republic’s policy.

Civil Society Human Rights

May 25: Tunisian President announces partial government reshuffle

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced a partial government reshuffle on May 25, replacing two ministers and creating a new post for national security, amid a crackdown on opposition and protests. The reshuffle is seen as an effort to suppress growing dissent, especially in the capital, Tunis, where opposition to Saied’s rule is intensifying. Despite growing international concern, Saied’s control over Tunisia remains firm as he prepares for the upcoming presidential elections.

“What emerges from these latest events in Tunisia is a progressive increase in President Saied’s repression of all opposition to his role and, as a consequence, further opposition to him. The events in Tunisia are taking place in front of the international community, including Western democracies, which once again show their inability to uphold actions that they support in theory: human rights and democracy,” wrote Karim Mezran, director of the Atlantic Council’s North Africa Program, and Nicola Pedde, director of the Institute for Global Studies.

MENASource

May 31, 2024

Partial government reshuffle in Tunisia as protests continue against its president

By Karim Mezran and Nicola Pedde

The reshuffle comes at the height of an upsurge in the securitarian clampdown imposed by the president on opposition and civil society organizations.

Democratic Transitions Elections

June 4: Shia Afghans are being brought to Iran to make up for the lack of religious Iranians 

This summer, over one hundred thousand Shia Afghans grieved alongside Iranians in the city of Mashdad’s processions for Ebrahim Raisi, the late Iranian president, making for a salient show of the rapidly growing Afghan presence in the Islamic Republic. Iran, a country of around ninety-one million, now has as many as six million Afghan migrants and, if current trends persist, will have twenty million Afghan migrants years from now. The recent surge of Shia Afghan migration to Iran has become a major topic of discussion on the Iranian street, both for the sheer scale and scope of Afghan migration into Iran and for the difficult integration process.  

“Is the regime deliberately manufacturing demographic changes in Iran through migration to engineer the supreme leader’s long-held objective of achieving a so-called Islamic society?” asked Saied Golkar and Kasra Aarabi of United Against Nuclear Iran. “Migrants from Afghanistan and other Shia communities are, in many ways, the perfect candidates for Khamenei to exploit and implement his project of Islamization. The Shia Afghan community is undoubtedly more religiously conservative and observant than the increasingly secular Iranian population—and Tehran is awarding full privileges to committed Shias from Afghanistan.”

IranSource

Jun 3, 2024

Shia Afghans are being brought to Iran to make up for the lack of religious Iranians

By Saeid Golkar and Kasra Aarabi

The mass participation of Shia Afghans at regime-organized events sheds light on how the Islamic Republic is proactively using Afghan migrants to foster a loyal constituency and fill the widening gap between the state and Iranian society.

Afghanistan Conflict

June 4: US sanctions the ICC over Israel 

Following the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s decision to file arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, the United States House of Representatives passed legislation sanctioning the ICC. The administration of US President Joe Biden opposed these sanctions, but the extraordinary political heat of the moment stirred considerable discussion about the possibility that Biden would sign the legislation and impose sanctions on the ICC.

Ibrahim Al-Assil, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, argued that this would be a tremendous strategic mistake. “By restraining itself from being hostile to the ICC, the Biden administration demonstrates a much-needed consistency, reinforces the rules-based order that the president champions, and enhances US credibility on the global stage. Ultimately, this aligns with core US interests in promoting global stability and upholding the principles of international law. This will also help the administration focus on what truly matters: ending the war, returning the hostages, and pushing for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict,” he explains.

MENASource

Jun 13, 2024

Sanctioning the ICC over Israel is a strategic misstep for the US

By Ibrahim Al-Assil

The possibility of sanctioning the ICC is strategically futile and undermines long-term US interest in an increasingly uncertain and multipolar world.

Conflict Human Rights

June 10: UN report on war crimes by Israel and Hamas released

Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes, said the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel in its June report. On October 7, Hamas militants engaged in torture; the murder of civilians, children, and the elderly; desecration of corpses; sexual violence; and hostage-taking, the COI found. It also found that Israeli forces committed war crimes of starvation as warfare, extermination, murder of civilians, forcible transfer, sexual violence, and torture. 

“The COI is not a court or a tribunal, and it cannot prosecute or ensure legal accountability. However, it can issue recommendations to promote accountability and support accountability mechanisms,” wrote Elise Baker, a staff lawyer with the Atlantic Council’s Strategic Litigation Project. “While investigations and prosecutions may take years, legal accountability is essential to recovering and healing from a conflict that has resulted in months of losses and despair, retribution and atrocities. As the COI concluded: ‘The only way to stop the recurring cycles of violence…is to ensure strict adherence to international law.’”

MENASource

Jul 26, 2024

Unpacking the UN findings of war crimes by Hamas and Israel since October 7

By Elise Baker

While investigations and prosecutions may take years, legal accountability is essential to recovering and healing from the conflict.

Conflict Israel

June 15: Sweden releases Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap

In 2022, a Stockholm court sentenced Hamid Noury, a former jail guard for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to life in prison for his role in the 1988 executions of Iranian political prisoners, a series of events across Iran over a five-month period in which thousands of prisoners, primarily political dissidents, were killed. This summer, Noury was released in exchange for two Swedish citizens, Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi, who had been arrested in Iran on dubious charges. Noury’s release aggrieved human rights organizations, who expressed concern about the precedent that his release sets. 

“In the eyes of the Islamic Republic, hostage deals lead to a simple conclusion: By taking their citizens hostage, it is possible to force Western politicians to do things they claim they would never do, especially since decisions of politicians can be swayed by [public pressure and] election contests. This is while the [Western governments] are dealing with a regime whose policies in this regard are not bound by public opinion—and it can act with absolute impunity,” wrote Khosro Sayeh Isfahani.

IranSource

Jun 27, 2024

Sweden released an Iranian war criminal. Here’s how activists and rights defenders reacted.

By Khosro Sayeh Isfahani

World powers will continue negotiating with the Islamic Republic and make shortsighted concessions that will endanger not only the future of Iran but also global security. However, the fight for the liberation of Iran is not over—at least for Iranians.

Conflict Human Rights

June 28: Iranian elections

On June 28, Iran held its first round of presidential elections following the unexpected May death of the incumbent president, Ebrahim Raisi. Iran’s Guardian Council allowed six candidates to run. Masoud Pezeshkian, who ultimately secured the presidency, was the only reformist among the six. Pezeshkian spoke out against the Nour initiative and adopted “For the sake of Iran” as a campaign hashtag, a reference to the defining anthem, “Baraye” (For the sake of), of the Women, Life, Freedom protests. This caused outside observers like US Representative Ro Khanna to say that the Pezeshkian’s election could signal political hope in Iran. 

Nevertheless, “the reformist movement in the Islamic Republic has long been dead,” wrote Holly Dagres. “Elections aside, Iranians are drowning in hopelessness, prompted by multiple unsuccessful cycles of protests aimed at ending the Islamic Republic; a dire economic situation caused by systemic mismanagement, corruption, and, in part, US sanctions; and the brutal clampdowns on dissent…. The only way out of this conundrum is if Iranians take their destiny into their own hands. And if one thing is certain, it’s that their destinies will not be determined by the ballot box.”

IranSource

Jun 21, 2024

Don’t be fooled by the ‘reformist.’ Iran’s presidential election won’t bring fundamental change.

By Holly Dagres

The only way out of this conundrum is if Iranians take their destiny into their own hands.

Civil Society Democratic Transitions

July 15: Syrian People’s Assembly Elections

President Bashar al-Assad decreed that Syria’s parliamentary elections would occur this summer during July. Syria’s elections are administered by a dense collection of governmental and judicial organizations, in which the Supreme Judicial Elections Committee (SJEC) and its subcommittees are, at least nominally, the most important. In reality, Syrian elections are organized primarily by the Ministry of the Interior and governor-appointed civil servants who do not answer to the SJEC at all. This system is deeply complicated, according to Vladimir Pran and Maroun Sfeir, and adding to its lack of credibility in the eyes of outside observers, “candidates not running on the Baath-endorsed National Unity List have minuscule chances of being elected.”

“And while the polls were held on July 15, the elections were effectively over at the end of the primaries,” concluded Pran and Sfeir. “The candidates on the National Unity list will sit in the assembly. If there was hope for even a minor opening of political space, the regime sent a clear message: there was no interest in political reforms. Elections are only an aspect of internal Baath consolidation, and the assembly will have free rein for constitutional amendments needed to allow Bashar al-Assad to stay in office beyond 2028.”

MENASource

Jul 25, 2024

Syrian elections are decided before election day

By Vladimir Pran and Maroun Sfeir

While the polls were held on July 15, the elections were effectively over at the end of the primaries.

Corruption Elections

July 22: Netanyahu visits Washington 

After delivering a heated address to the US Congress the night before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Joe Biden at the White House. There, Netanyahu made the case for unimpeded access to American weaponry and US help in preventing the imposition of international sanctions against Israel, and Biden pushed for a ceasefire, a pathway toward Palestinian statehood, and a de-escalation of tensions.

“The clock is ticking. Biden, no longer inhibited by the constraints of a re-election bid, is primed to make legacy moves and determined, by his admission, to ‘keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages, and bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war.’ Caveats notwithstanding, these are all objectives that Israelis can embrace wholeheartedly,” wrote Shalom Lipner, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “Given the uncertainty of what may transpire after January 20, Netanyahu—whose political legacy hangs in the balance—should hasten to roll up his sleeves, attach Israel’s wagon to Biden’s train, and pray it reaches that destination.”

MENASource

Jul 26, 2024

Netanyahu comes to Washington on a ‘wing’ and a prayer

By Shalom Lipner

In his face-to-face encounter with President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had a pivotal opportunity to synchronize Israeli and American objectives for the remaining six months of the Biden presidency.

Conflict Elections

New Atlanticist

Jul 24, 2024

Experts react: What Netanyahu’s address to Congress reveals about the state of US-Israel relations

By Atlantic Council experts

Our experts break down Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech and what it says about his approach to relations with the United States and to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Conflict Iran

July 30: Assassination of Fuad Shukr

On July 30, Israel assassinated Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. The location of the attack, combined with its timing and Shukr’s importance in the Hezbollah hierarchy, would force the group to respond, which it would later do on August 25, sending a volley of 300 rockets toward Israeli targets. In the immediate fallout of Shukr’s assassination, David Daoud closely examined a speech by Hezbollah’s then-secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, for hints about the group’s retaliation against Israel. 

“Hezbollah could also be planning to overall permanently escalate the intensity, frequency, and depth of its attacks against Israel—but keep them limited below the threshold that would justify war. This could occur only on the Lebanon front or across all ‘support fronts’ opened by the Resistance Axis,” explained David Daoud.

IranSource

Aug 7, 2024

Understanding Nasrallah’s speech: How will Hezbollah avenge Shukr?

By David Daoud

Hezbollah must now respond to Israel, but a routine retaliation will not suffice, given Fuad Shukr’s stature and the location of his killing.

Conflict Israel

July 31: Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

An air strike killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, one day after a rocket strike killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut. Israel reportedly launched both strikes as it continues its response to Hamas’s terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, and an apparent Hezbollah attack that killed a dozen children in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights last week.

Jonathan Panikoff notes that Iran has “always prioritized regime stability above everything else.” In this case, that means Tehran “might see the timing and targets of the assassination as an opportunity to claim retaliation while foisting the actual kinetic response off on Hezbollah and Hamas,” says Jonathan. “Iran’s, Hezbollah’s, and Hamas’s responses will drive the direction of the Middle East for the coming weeks and months.”

Fast Thinking

Jul 31, 2024

Will the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders lead to a wider war?

By Atlantic Council

The recent killings of Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah’s Fouad Shukur, both reportedly by Israel, raise new questions about what’s next for the region. Atlantic Council experts share their answers.

Conflict Iran

August 1: Famine in Sudan

In August, the Famine Review Committee concluded that North Darfur was experiencing famine, classifying parts of North Darfur, especially the Zamzam camp, in Phase 5 of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system. Phase 5, “famine,” is the IPC’s highest intensity classification, denoting “an extreme lack of food and/or other basic needs even after full employment of coping strategies. Starvation, death, destitution, and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels are evident.” Almost 26 million people, half of Sudan’s population, have been battered by the hunger crisis.

“It is time for the international community to reevaluate its approach to Sudan. Any future efforts to resolve the crisis must involve the United States and its regional allies and must be guided by a rigorous analysis of regional powers’ interest in Sudan,” wrote Maha Tambal, a senior program manager at DT Institute. “This would improve the international community’s desire for a durable solution in Sudan, leading to a ceasefire agreement that ensures the flow of humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians,” she adds.

MENASource

Sep 25, 2024

Sudan has a famine. The gridlock on peace and security must end.

By Maha Tambal

The international community’s continued fumbles to establish a durable solution to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan mirror its long-standing miscalculations in addressing its internal and regional geopolitics.

Africa Conflict

August 1: Imane Khelif polemic at the Paris Olympics

On August 1, Italian boxer Angela Carini and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif took the stage at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Forty-six seconds in, after receiving blows to her face, Carini abandoned the match and told the media that she “never felt a punch like this.” The match set off an online firestorm over the fairness of the match and sports eligibility, with prominent voices accusing Khelif of being a biological male, despite her being born a female. The story shook up discourse on gender and identity for both those in the West and the MENA region.

“Some Algerian fans, in particular, have described the West’s reaction to Khelif’s win as ‘anti-Arab,’ maintaining that Western notions of Arab womanhood remain entrenched in a profoundly Eurocentric and racist understanding. On X, Algerian cartoonist Nime posted a drawing of Khelif with her boxing shorts pulled down to reveal her pink undergarments to affirm her identity. Meanwhile, Algeria’s official football X account posted a picture of Carini at the press conference with the caption “cry more,” which has now gone viral with 59 million engagements,” wrote Yaseen Rashed, an assistant director of media and communications at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs.

MENASource

Aug 5, 2024

Imane Khelif is a woman, contrary to what the internet says

By Yaseen Rashed

By denying Khelif’s womanhood and leveraging her win to disseminate miseducated narratives that fuel anti-LGBTQI sentiments, critics are essentializing the definition of gender and perpetuating the stigma surrounding hyperandrogenism

Middle East North Africa

August 4: Iraq’s contentious marriage law

A proposed amendment to Iraq’s Personal Status Law was read in parliament in August, stoking concerns among rights groups that it could legalize child marriage by allowing girls as young as nine to wed. The amendment would enable families to choose between the current national law and sectarian interpretations based on Sunni or Shia practices, potentially legitimizing child marriage under religious law. This change risks further sectarian fragmentation of Iraq’s legal system and “jeopardizes the well-being of countless girls and boys,” argued Nibras Basitkey, an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s empowerME Initiative. 

“If enacted, the new PSL could pave the way for further modifications that deepen sectarian divides and move the country further away from a unified legal system. The potential for additional sectarian-driven legal changes could exacerbate existing tensions and hinder efforts to achieve national cohesion and stability. Passing this amendment would be an especially troubling step backward in protecting children’s rights and gender equality,” explains Basitkey. 

MENASource

Sep 5, 2024

Iraq’s new family law amendment could potentially legalize child marriage—and fracture the country

By Nibras Basitkey

The Iraqi parliament recently proposed an amendment that could potentially legalize child marriage for girls as young as nine, thereby further restricting women’s rights.

Civil Society Conflict

September 4: Beijing makes inroads in North Africa at FOCAC

For years now, China’s influence has been expanding across the world, but in September, at the Ninth Annual Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Ministerial Conference, Beijing’s close ties with North Africa entered the spotlight. China has been increasingly investing in infrastructure and industry across North African countries, and its security ties have been deepening, especially with Egypt. 

“North Africa is frequently described as one of the least integrated regions in the world,” wrote Jonathan Fulton, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “However, when considering Chinese engagement across the Maghreb, it becomes clear how the seeds Beijing is planting today could result in intra-regional industrial chains and business clusters in the not-so-distant future.”

MENASource

Oct 15, 2024

Beijing is making inroads in North Africa

By Jonathan Fulton

There has been serious momentum in China’s Maghreb relations in areas that indicate long-term regional ambitions. 

Economy & Business Middle East

September 10: Jordan’s new election laws

Jordan’s September vote put all 138 seats in Jordan’s House of Representatives up for election, marking the first election since the implementation of a new law that reserved forty-one of the seats for political parties, aiming to strengthen party-based politics. However, many of Jordan’s political parties lack public trust, struggle with low voter turnout, and are heavily influenced by tribal loyalties, limiting their ability to drive meaningful change. The law also establishes specific seat allocations for women, Christians, Chechens, and Circassians, with plans to gradually increase the number of party-list seats from forty-one to ninety over the next twelve years and with ambitions of eventually establishing a parliamentary government with a popular mandate.

“Historically, most Jordanian lawmakers have been independents representing narrow concerns, a fact that has often hindered coordinated action and the advancement of broader interests. But this time around, to strengthen the country’s political parties and engage voters more effectively, the government has reserved forty-one out of the 138 seats for candidates running on party lists. Yet the resulting changes are likely only cosmetic since Jordanian parties are not winning voters’ confidence for various reasons, including on the pivotal issue of unemployment,” explains Ahmad Sharawi, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

MENASource

Sep 7, 2024

Will Jordan’s new electoral law bring real change?

By Ahmad Sharawi

The resulting changes are likely only cosmetic since Jordanian parties are not winning voters’ confidence for various reasons.

Elections Middle East

September 27: Nasrallah’s assassination

At the end of September, Israel conducted a massive strike in the suburbs of Beirut. By the next day, the world had learned Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, had been killed. Nasrallah shaped Hezbollah into what it is today, guiding the organization through the post-civil-war period and countless regional wars. This leadership was made possible by Nasrallah’s personal magnetism, which drew in supporters and framed reality for his followers. 

“By the nature of things, having a leader with such charisma is a double-edged sword. For the secretary-general, like all men, was mortal, and whether his death had come naturally, of old age, or—as it did—by the hands of his mortal Israeli foes, Hassan Nasrallah was slated to go the way of the world,” wrote David Daoud, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Now, whoever succeeds him must replace not only his administrative and organizational skills but a larger-than-life aura that the party designed. Hezbollah is doubtlessly possessed of a formidable organizational structure developed over the course of forty years, and so the death of one person is unlikely to signal its imminent destruction.” The question now is what will become of Hezbollah.

MENASource

Oct 1, 2024

Hezbollah c’est moi: The Party of God without Hassan Nasrallah

By David Daoud

The person and the position became synonymous.

Conflict Israel

October 1: Israel invades Southern Lebanon

On October 1, the war in the Middle East expanded. Israeli troops entered Lebanon seeking to find and destroy Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. The move came only days after Israel assassinated Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27, sparking concerns that the Middle East was on the brink of an all-out regional war. 

On October 1 of this year, Israeli troops returned to south Lebanon for the first time in eighteen years—the latest phase in a year-long conflict that has escalated steadily over this past month. This time, however, “the Israeli army appears to have absorbed some of the lessons of its troubled 2006 experience fighting against Hezbollah,” wrote Nicholas Blanford, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, in his reflection on the move and on the lessons Israel may have learned from its previous invasions of Lebanon.

MENASource

Oct 22, 2024

Israel versus Hezbollah: Not a full-scale war—yet

By Nicholas Blanford

The Israeli army appears to have absorbed some of the lessons of its troubled 2006 experience fighting against Hezbollah.

Conflict Lebanon

October 7: First anniversary of the October 7 attacks

Last year, Hamas launched a series of attacks on Israel, killing 1,200 and taking hundreds as hostages. In response, Israel launched airstrikes and a ground invasion of Gaza, with the war quickly plunging thousands into a state of humanitarian catastrophe. The war has been at the center of virtually all regional discussions, and in October of this year, experts from the Atlantic Council, from a variety of humanitarian, international law, political, and security perspectives, contributed to an anniversary special series, reflecting on the legacy of the attacks.

“In addition to the unprecedented pain that Israelis and Palestinians have been experiencing, there are few prospects on the horizon for an end to the war, increasing the likelihood that this exceptionally bloody chapter will extend into 2025,” wrote Ahmed Alkhatib, a resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “The death and destruction in Gaza are the worst chapter in Palestinian living memory, something that will take significant time to heal from. Nevertheless, this war can, should, and must be Gaza’s last.”

[TITLE] October 7 Anniversary

[Text describing the intentions of the 10/7 page] A year later: What the region looks like in a post-October 7 world Israel has settled into a routine known colloquially as the “new normal,” where the fabric of daily life is interwoven with threads of ever-present crisis. One year since the brutal October 7, 2023, massacre […]

October 6: Tunisian presidential election

Tunisian President Kais Saied won re-election in a landslide this October, securing a landslide victory with 90.7% of the vote. Saied’s competitors were few. His primary challengers were imprisoned or kept from the ballot, and the opposition parties largely boycotted the election entirely. The election marked the first since Saied rewrote the constitution in 2021 to extend his presidential powers and authority. Tunisia has been criticized for its handling of sub-Saharan migrants and a crackdown on media outlets and civil society. 

“In addition to controlling all branches of government directly or indirectly, Saied is cementing his power grab by clamping down on opposition party members, critics, independent media outlets, and civil society,” wrote Alissa Pavia, an associate director at the Atlantic Council’s North Africa Program. “While the elections may seem like a legitimate democratic exercise, the context in which they are held is nothing short of an authoritarian regime, whose control over the state apparatuses is becoming more and more evident. This erosion of democratic norms undermines Tunisia’s hard-won democratic gains and is pushing the country further into autocracy.”

MENASource

Jul 17, 2024

How Tunisia’s upcoming presidential elections will erode its democracy

By Alissa Pavia

These elections will likely enable further consolidation of power and undo more than a decade of progress in building democratic institutions.

Elections Human Rights

October 16: Yahya Sinwar killed

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas credited with planning the October 7 attacks, was killed by the Israel Defense Force’s 828th Bislamach Brigade in Rafah on October 16. His death was a key achievement for Israel, whose president, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stressed the importance of eliminating Hamas leadership, and it therefore brought up questions about if or how the war in Gaza might come to an end. 

“US officials hope fervently that Sinwar’s passing could be an inflection point, one in which Israel uses his death to its diplomatic advantage by securing the release of Israeli hostages via a Gaza ceasefire agreement,” wrote Frederic Hof, a senior fellow at Bard College’s Center for Civic Engagement. 

MENASource

Oct 29, 2024

Gaza is a war without end. American interests must be reassessed.

By Frederic C. Hof

Israel’s appraisal of what it faces and its actions concerning civilians make it difficult for Washington to uphold a key strategic partnership without suffering severe diplomatic reversals in the region and around the world.

Conflict Israel

MENASource

Nov 25, 2024

Sinwar is dead, but Hamas finally got its victory

By Anonymous

The rebranding of Yahya Sinwar’s death as “heroic martyrdom,” combined with the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, has paved the way for Hamas to evolve into an even more extreme and dangerous entity.

Conflict Israel

October 20: Kurdistan elections 

Kurdistan’s long-delayed elections took place on October 20, following years of disputes between the two dominant parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Originally scheduled for 2022, the vote was postponed due to disagreements over the electoral system and the collapse of the duopoly’s power-sharing agreement. The KDP has gained strength in recent years, while the PUK faces internal challenges and competition from a new opposition party, the People’s Front, led by Lahur Talabani. Voter apathy is high due to economic dissatisfaction and political stagnation, and the election outcome may lead to prolonged government deadlock and instability in the region.

“The general public’s mood is one of apathy and weariness. Voters do not seem eager, and overall disenchantment with politics has risen. People’s living conditions have deteriorated over the last decade, and the government has often been unable to make payroll. The turnout rate will likely be low as the opposition parties struggle to sway undecided voters,” said Shivan Fazil in advance of the election.

MENASource

Oct 18, 2024

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is finally having its election. Here’s how it’ll play out.

By Shivan Fazil

Given the two main parties’ growing inability to compromise, it will likely be long and fraught.

November 27: Lebanon-Israel ceasefire announced 

A fragile ceasefire took effect on November 27, ending the thirteen-month conflict between Hezbollah and Israel prompted by the October 7, 2023, attack. The thirteen-point ceasefire plan brokered by the United States and France calls for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to deploy into the southern border district and for the IDF to withdraw from Lebanese territory within sixty days.

Nicholas Blanford, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs, explains how the fragile ceasefire has been violated multiple times since coming into effect. “A week after the ceasefire began, it is evident that the security paradigm of mutual deterrence between Hezbollah and Israel, which led to a tense calm for seventeen years along the Lebanon-Israel border, is all but over. Where Israel was once hesitant to take action against Hezbollah in case it triggered an escalation of unwanted cross-border violence, the calculus has mostly swung the opposite way. Israel’s post-ceasefire shelling and air strikes indicate that it will police the agreement by fire, irrespective of any response by Hezbollah,” explains Blanford.  

MENASource

Dec 5, 2024

A ceasefire happened in Lebanon, but Israel seems to have missed the memo

By Nicholas Blanford

Within hours of the 4 a.m. ceasefire coming into force, Israeli troops inside Lebanon opened fire at vehicles as tens of thousands of Lebanese who had earlier fled the fighting attempted to return to their homes.

Conflict Israel

December 8: Rebels in Syria topple the Assad regime 

Syrian rebel groups took control of the capital after a lightning-fast 10-day offensive across the country. Dictator Bashar al-Assad abdicated power and fled Syria, according to Russian officials. Key among the opposition factions that led the offensive is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the UN, led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a Syrian revolutionary militant with former ties with Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

“Ankara realized that it could not persuade Damascus to join negotiations regarding a political solution in Syria. As a result, it decided to give the Syrian rebels the greenlight for which they had been waiting. As soon as a ceasefire in Lebanon was announced on November 27, the rebels promptly launched their offensive. Syrian rebels saw their opportunity to advance as Iran weakened in Syria and Hezbollah focused on Lebanon without being accused of collaboration with Israel,” explains Ömer Özkizilcik, a nonresident fellow at the Syria Project.

MENASource

Dec 5, 2024

What does Turkey gain from the rebel offensive in Syria?

By Ömer Özkizilcik

The rebel offensive took many by surprise, but analysts familiar with the situation in Syria were aware that the rebels were prepared to launch it by mid-October.

Conflict Crisis Management

New Atlanticist

Dec 8, 2024

Experts react: Rebels have toppled the Assad regime. What’s next for Syria, the Middle East, and the world?

By Atlantic Council experts

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has been ousted as opposition forces quickly took the Syrian capital. Atlantic Council experts share their insights on the developments.

Conflict Corruption

Leila Ouhri is a Young Global Professional with the Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council. 

Kate Springs is a Young Global Professional with the Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council. 

Yaseen Rashed is an assistant director of media and communications at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs.

Further reading

2024: A year in the Middle East

Mon, Dec 18, 2023

2023: A year in the Middle East

MENASource By Rachel Friedman

2023 was a tumultuous and tragic year for the Middle East and North Africa. It also produced moments of hope and diplomatic feats.

Iran Iraq
2024: A year in the Middle East

Fri, Dec 23, 2022

2022: A year in the Middle East

MENASource By Nour Alhajjeh and Madeline Hart 

2022 was a year full of unprecedented protests, groundbreaking state visits, historical elections, and new challenges for the Middle East and North Africa.

Iran Iraq
2024: A year in the Middle East

Fri, Dec 17, 2021

2021: A year in the Middle East

MENASource By Holly Dagres

2021 was a year full of impactful elections, historic anniversaries, and new challenges for the Middle East and North Africa.

Iran Iraq
Conflict Crisis Management Economy & Business Iran Iraq Israel Lebanon Libya Middle East North Africa Politics & Diplomacy Saudi Arabia Security & Defense Syria The Gulf Yemen

Image: Palestinians, including the elderly and children, leave the northern Gaza Strip on foot to seek refuge in the south as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in central Gaza, November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Pulitzer Prize Winner for Breaking News Photography