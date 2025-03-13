Why now is the right time for ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran’s oil exports

US President Donald Trump, now back in the Oval Office, has reinstated “maximum pressure” on Iran, and the economic campaign is inching toward the top of his foreign-policy agenda. Already, the administration has taken a slate of initial actions, which included new sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, seeing as Iran uses oil revenues to fund terrorist proxies abroad, repression at home, and a nuclear weapons program that could upend the region’s delicate balance of power.

The return of “maximum pressure” is coming at the right time. Iran’s economy is extremely vulnerable. The global oil market’s fundamentals are relatively soft, as strong global supply growth keeps pace with moderating oil demand growth, driving Brent crude futures below seventy dollars per barrel for the first time since September 2024. Furthermore, nearly all of Iran’s 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) of crude oil and condensate exports go to a single buyer, China. This means the conditions are ripe for dealing Tehran a crippling blow.

Removing most of those volumes from the market would come at a time of relatively high spare production capacity in Saudi Arabia and other members of the oil-producing group OPEC+. The estimated 5–6 mb/d of spare capacity (production held off the market due to output cuts) in these countries is more than enough to offset the loss of Iranian barrels. Moreover, the loss of billions of dollars in oil revenues, in addition to the Israeli military’s deterrence, would make it nearly impossible for Tehran to rebuild its smoldering Axis of Resistance and leaves the regime more vulnerable to internal dissent and international pressure.

Current global oil market conditions provide a unique opportunity to escalate pressure on Iran without causing undue harm to consumers or US allies. First, strong production growth from the United States, Canada, Brazil, and other non-OPEC+ countries and tepid demand growth have loosened global oil markets, meaning that there are reduced risks for both US consumers and the administration. Expectations from forecasters such as the International Energy Agency continue to see the market in surplus this year. Saudi-led OPEC+ has been forced to cut supply multiple times since the beginning of 2023 to stabilize prices, and while the group announced it will proceed with its plan to return barrels to the market beginning in April, it reiterated that the “gradual increase may be paused or reversed subject to market conditions.”

As a result of the conservative production approach since 2023, OPEC+ has built up enough spare capacity to offset a sharp reduction in Iranian exports. While Washington may need to work with Riyadh to convince it to ramp up production more quickly than currently planned, the buffer can insulate consumers from potential price spikes, reducing political risks for the administration.

Second, removing Iranian barrels from the equation may help the United States avoid a harmful price collapse. Oversupply is not just a problem for Iran and other oil-producing countries—it also threatens US oil producers, which require moderately higher prices to sustain production growth and generate returns. A collapse in oil prices—as seen in 2014 and 2020—would disproportionately hurt US energy interests. By removing Iranian barrels from the market, the United States could help stabilize prices, protect its domestic oil industry, and weaken Iran all at once.

Third, Iran’s oil sector is dilapidated. Prior to the reimposition of oil sanctions in 2018, Iran’s crude oil production capacity was around 3.8 mb/d for decades. Over time, that number has fallen due to sanctions and underinvestment. In December 2024, Iran’s Ministry of Oil released a report on the status of the country’s oil sector, noting it would require three billion dollars of investment to recover the 0.4 mb/d of capacity it has lost since 2018. The ministry also admitted that if trends persist, production could decrease to 2.75 mb/d by 2028. At current rates, Iran may have to choose between meeting domestic demand and sustaining exports (and thus maintaining export revenues) as early as 2026.

Finally, disrupting Iran’s energy sector is not just about economics—it’s also about leveraging an effective tool to achieve broader strategic goals. An energy-focused maximum pressure campaign could heighten economic challenges for Iran, potentially amplifying domestic dissent. Tehran will have to divert resources from its destabilizing activities, such as its nuclear program and support for regional proxies, and make real concessions or risk further escalation.

Trump’s return to the presidency presents a historic opportunity to reset the United States’ approach to Iran. Oil markets are soft, and Iran is more vulnerable than it has been in decades. By turning off the taps, the United States can deliver a decisive blow to Iran’s ambitions and set the stage for a more stable and secure future.

Scott Modell is the chief executive officer of Rapidan Energy Group.

Image: FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo