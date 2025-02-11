To safeguard the Arctic, Trump should work with Denmark and Greenland

COPENHAGEN—US President Donald Trump’s interest in Greenland is not new. In recent weeks, Trump has revived ideas that he proposed during his first term, when I was Denmark’s foreign minister. But to appreciate the full extent of what is at stake with this issue and what should happen next, it’s necessary to start even further back in time.

Few relationships in the modern world span over a thousand years, but the ties between Greenland and Denmark are a remarkable exception. From the Norse settlements of the tenth century to Danish missionary Hans Egede’s colonial ventures in 1721, Greenland’s connection to Denmark is rooted in deep cultural, political, and historical ties. Today, Greenland operates as an autonomous entity within the Kingdom of Denmark, a complex relationship reflecting both shared heritage and evolving geopolitical dynamics. Approximately 17,000 Greenland-born people live in Denmark, while many thousands of Danish-born residents live in Greenland. This extensive personal and familial connection underscores the intertwined histories of the two nations, with centuries of interaction between Inuit and Danes shaping modern Greenlandic society.

Greenland’s geostrategic role in global security

Greenland’s strategic significance has grown dramatically in recent years. Its geographical position—bridging North America, Europe, and the Arctic—places it at the heart of defense strategies for Denmark, NATO, and the United States. In particular, Greenland plays a vital role in US efforts to defend against potential threats emerging across the Arctic. With Russia’s increased militarization of the region and Beijing’s growing regional ambitions—China calls itself a “near-Arctic state”—security concerns have heightened. Russia’s military activities include ballistic missile submarines, reopening Arctic airstrips and enhancing aviation capabilities, while China seeks access to Arctic trade routes, resources, and scientific opportunities.

In the coming decades, a phenomenon unprecedented in human history will unfold: the opening of a new ocean—the Arctic Ocean—due to accelerating ice melt. This transformation will unlock new shipping routes and access to untapped natural resources. As a result, disputes over control and influence in the Arctic will become central to national and economic security interests. For the five Arctic coastal nations—the United States, Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark (through Greenland), Norway, and Russia—asserting control and influence in this evolving landscape is an urgent priority.

Addressing security challenges in the Arctic

Despite mounting threats, Denmark and its allies, including the United States, have not responded with sufficient urgency. As tensions rise, Arctic NATO members—the United States, Canada, Denmark, and Norway—bear the shared responsibility of strengthening their defense posture. The United States has taken some critical steps, including maintaining and upgrading the Pituffik Space Base (formerly the Thule Air Base) and enhancing military coordination with Danish and Greenlandic authorities. However, these measures fall short of what is required to address the changing security environment.

To demonstrate a stronger commitment to Arctic defense, NATO must invest much more in expanded surveillance capabilities, icebreaker fleets, antisubmarine measures, and joint military exercises. Such initiatives would reinforce the transatlantic alliance’s ability to protect its Arctic interests and counter external threats.

Misguided proposals and strengthened partnerships

In 2019, Trump proposed the idea of purchasing Greenland to address these security challenges. This suggestion, however, was—and remains—misguided. The United States already enjoys extensive access and cooperation in Greenland through defense agreements with the Kingdom of Denmark and solid partnerships with both Danish and Greenlandic authorities. Rather than reigniting divisive rhetoric, efforts should focus on deepening military and economic collaboration. Deploying additional US assets in Greenland, for example, would likely be welcomed by Danish and Greenlandic leadership, reinforcing NATO’s unity of purpose in the region.

Paradoxically, Trump’s controversial proposal had an unintended benefit: it highlighted Greenland’s strategic importance, leading to renewed trilateral cooperation. Greenland’s then Prime Minister Kim Kielsen responded to the proposal with the statement, “Greenland is not for sale, but open for business.” This stance marked the importance for Greenland of greater openness to international investment and collaboration. Under the Trump administration, the United States reopened its consulate in Nuuk in 2020 and increased investments in Greenland’s infrastructure and economy.

As Denmark’s foreign minister at the time, I played a key role in fostering stronger US-Danish-Greenlandic cooperation. In 2019, for the first time, I brought Greenland’s minister for foreign affairs to a bilateral meeting in Washington, DC, with then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We emphasized the principle of “nothing about Greenland without Greenland,” which was generally respected by the US administration and paved the way for enhanced collaboration across multiple sectors. These efforts helped rebuild trust between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark, reaffirming their roles as strong, loyal allies.

The need for a unified Arctic defense strategy

Greenland and the Faroe Islands—both autonomous nations within the Kingdom of Denmark—understand that their security cannot be achieved through isolation. In today’s interconnected world, true sovereignty requires integration into credible alliances. By aligning with NATO, Greenland and the Faroe Islands benefit from collective defense, economic stability, and a greater voice on the global stage. For Denmark, modernizing the “unity of the realm” is essential to ensure that Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and Denmark operate on equal terms, respecting both autonomy and shared strategic interests.

Nevertheless, efforts to deepen defense cooperation face challenges. Political unpredictability, particularly during the Trump era, will test the resilience of US-Danish relations. While Trump’s rhetoric was often inflammatory, his central argument—that Greenland is critical to US and transatlantic security—remains valid. Acknowledging this reality is crucial to preventing future disruptions and maintaining a stable, unified Arctic defense strategy.

The need for collaboration

The time has come for a coordinated approach to Arctic security that transcends political posturing. The United States, Denmark, Greenland, and other Arctic NATO members must collaborate as partners with aligned strategic goals. Four of the five Arctic coastal nations are NATO allies with a long history of cooperation. By strengthening this alliance, these partners can safeguard not only the Arctic but also the broader transatlantic region from emerging threats.

Through continued partnership and integration, the United States, Denmark, and Greenland can secure the Arctic’s future—protecting it as a region of peace, stability, and prosperity.

Jeppe Kofod is a former minister of foreign affairs of Denmark and a distinguished nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

