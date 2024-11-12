What the European Parliament hearings are revealing about the next European Commission

Hear ye, hear ye. While Washington’s attention has been on the US election and incoming administration, on the other side of the Atlantic, members of the European Parliament began holding hearings in Brussels on November 4 to grill the European Commission’s next leadership team. All twenty-six of the European commissioners-designate must get approval from the European Parliament to take up their posts. To unpack the first week’s hearings, Atlantic Council experts break down what happened and what the next Commission might mean for the European Union (EU) and the future of transatlantic relations.

Maroš Šefčovič Commissioner-designate for trade and economic security; interinstitutional relations and transparency

On US-EU trade relations, trade Commissioner-designate Maroš Šefčovič’s hearing testimony on November 4 was a tale of two trade policies: one forward-leaning and positive, and the other more reactive and defensive.

On the one hand, Šefčovič spoke of expanding trade agreement partnerships around the world, growing EU exports and trade, removing trade barriers, and promoting free “and fair” trade. With a focus on the developing world, he spoke of new-style flexible and agile trade agreements that are “fit for purpose.”

On the other hand, with respect to the United States, Šefčovič spoke only of “revamping” the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and addressing bilateral disagreements over steel and aluminum, civil aviation, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Asked to clarify what he meant by “revamping,” he said that the TTC may need additional work streams and working groups to consult “better” about each other’s initiatives. Absent was any reference to a positive or enhanced trade-and-investment agenda with the United States, which a “revamping” of the TTC could also have accomplished, for instance, by grouping trade and investment discussions in a more coherent package with more sharply defined goals. With ten working groups and several work streams within each, the TTC is already cumbersome; adding more groups and streams to the mix does not obviously add value.

Šefčovič also discussed “rebalancing” the EU’s relationship with China and combatting unfair trade practices, without mentioning the significant overlap between the United States and the EU on these issues and the potential for transatlantic cooperation on them.

Speaking prior to November 5, it may be that Šefčovič adopted a cautious stance vis-à-vis the United States and transatlantic relations in light of the US election. It will be up to the next administration to work with the Commission to develop a more affirmative trade agenda than simply adding work streams and avoiding trade wars.

—L. Daniel Mullaney is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and GeoEconomics Center. He served as assistant US trade representative for Europe and the Middle East in the Office of the United States Trade Representative from 2010 to 2023. Read his recent essay “Closing the gap between Mars and Venus on trade.”

***

Trade took center stage in the European Commission confirmation hearings on November 4, with Maroš Šefčovič—a seasoned EU official from Slovakia and close confidant of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—nominated as the commissioner-designate for trade and economic security. In his expanded role, Šefčovič’s portfolio emphasizes economic security and competitiveness over traditional free trade agreements.

During his hearing, Šefčovič labeled China as the EU’s “most difficult trade partner” and pledged a more assertive stance on issues such as Chinese overcapacity threatening European industries. He warned against the “weaponization of economic ties” by China and vowed to advance von der Leyen’s de-risking agenda by reducing dependencies and countering Chinese coercion. As part of a new economic security doctrine, he also aims to strengthen strategic economic partnerships with likeminded partners in India, the Indo-Pacific, and Latin America. At the same time, Šefčovič emphasized that the EU has no interest in sparking a trade war with China despite the recent tariffs against Chinese electric vehicles.

A well-known interlocutor in Washington with strong Republican ties, Šefčovič’s clear language on China will be music to the ears of many. He referred to the United States as the EU’s most “natural partner” and promised to put forward an offer for cooperation and partnership with the new US administration. It will include a proposal for a revamped US-EU Trade and Technology Council and a call to finish a critical minerals agreement, but also a warning that the EU will defend its own interests.

Washington should view the incoming EU trade commissioner’s comments as reflecting a strong desire in the EU to work with the new US administration, including on China-related economic security matters. But they also reflect that Brussels will not shy away from defending its own interests if push comes to shove.

—Erik Brattberg is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center. He is also senior vice president in the Europe practice of the Albright Stonebridge Group, part of DGA Group. Read his recent essay “Reenergizing transatlantic trade dynamics over the coming years.”

Andrius Kubilius Commissioner-designate for defense and space

Andrius Kubilius has ambitious plans as the EU’s first-ever commissioner-designate for defense and space. Kubilius laid out a bold agenda during hearings on November 6 at the European Parliament and in prepared responses. The two-time Lithuanian prime minister presented his priorities, which, broadly speaking, revolve around securing financing for EU defense initiatives and improving the fractured European defense industry. He discussed “European projects of common interest,” such as air defense and counter-drone investments, and he pledged to immediately begin implementing the European Defence Industry Program. On space, Kubilius highlighted the need to improve EU launch facilities and the desire to ramp up public-private space cooperation, like NASA and SpaceX have done.

At the same time, Kubilius’s plans for integrated NATO-EU capability lists and joint stockpiles of munitions lacked clarity. He has the unenviable task of creating a “European Defence Union,” as von der Leyen assigned him in his mission letter. Kubilius defended Europe’s relationship with the United States against skeptical members of the European Parliament, and he was clear-eyed that Europe needs to invest in defense because of Russia, not because the United States is asking it to do so.

Kubilius will have another opportunity to explain his plans if confirmed, as he owes the Commission a white paper on defense initiatives within his first one hundred days as commissioner. Given this new portfolio, Kubilius will be piloting the airplane while it is being built.

—Andrew Bernard is a retired US Air Force colonel and a visiting fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

***

Andrius Kubilius, Lithuania’s former prime minister, is set to become the EU’s first commissioner for defense and space. In his confirmation hearing, he laid out a vision for European defense that requires not just unprecedented cooperation among the twenty-seven-nation bloc, but also unprecedented funding.

The message he had was a stark one: Russia may try to test Europe’s while the United States’ attention is turned toward China and the Indo-Pacific region—a warning bell many analysts have been ringing for years. As a second Trump term looms, the need for Europe to take on a greater share of its own security (and for the EU to play a significant role in that effort) is no longer a “nice to have.” It’s a must.

But there are some obvious pitfalls, most of which stem from Europe. Many people, including this author, bring up the glaring issues that emanate from the United States as well, one of those being pushback from major US defense companies. If the EU does things right, doesn’t that mean those companies might eventually lose out on some European defense market share? And hasn’t the United States always complained about the EU taking steps toward a greater defense union? Sure, both things might be true. But my conversations with some Republicans signal that there might be real support on Capitol Hill for the EU’s latest efforts. This includes the European Defense Industrial Strategy, meant to deepen cooperation and strengthen the EU’s defense technological and industrial base.

Once confirmed, how should Kubilius move forward? Three words: Come to Washington. He needs to have face-to-face conversations with policymakers and Trump administration officials, so that the United States is in full support of his mandate and so that Washington can push for his empowerment from this side of the pond.

—Rachel Rizzo is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center. Her research focuses on European security, NATO, and the transatlantic relationship. Read her recent essay “Unleashing US-EU defense cooperation.”

Marta Kos Commissioner-designate for enlargement

From Washington’s perspective, the recent hearings underscored the pragmatic approach that Commissioner-designate Marta Kos brings to EU enlargement—a shift marked by her endorsement of a “merit-based” process grounded in EU values, the rule of law, and rigorous quality standards. Kos made it clear that the rapid, “big bang” expansion of 2004, when ten countries joined in one stroke, is not a model she plans to replicate. Her view of enlargement as a “marathon, not a sprint” signals a strong preference for deliberate progress over geopolitical expediency, a stance that will get the attention of many in Washington.

Kos’s firm position on keeping accession standards high, even for nations under Russian pressure such as Ukraine and Moldova, signals to Washington that the EU’s path to enlargement will remain careful and measured. This likely tempers any expectations for accelerated EU membership for these countries, pushing the United States to consider more strategic, long-term support for their alignment with EU norms.

Her “no rule of law, no money” approach reinforces the principle of conditionality, which Washington sees as vital for robust EU integration. Kos’s “zero tolerance” stance on civil society infringements and her insistence on legal reforms before financial support provide assurance to Washington that EU enlargement remains both rigorous and values-driven, aligning with broader transatlantic priorities for stability and governance in the region.

—Ilva Tare is a resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center. Read her recent essay “Working on a new transatlantic approach toward the Western Balkans.”

Valdis Dombrovskis Commissioner-designate for economy and productivity; implementation and simplification

Europe’s seasoned economic czar, Valdis Dombrovskis, an outgoing commission executive vice president and well-known figure among transatlantic circles in Washington, is poised to serve as the new European commissioner for economy and productivity, and for implementation and simplification. The newly established portfolio centers on Europe’s buzzword of the year: “competitiveness.” He inherits Enrico Letta’s report on the future of the single market, Mario Draghi’s European competitiveness report, and the European Commission’s annual report, providing him with a wide and ambitious scope of policy recommendations to implement.

Throughout his extensive hearing, Dombrovskis outlined four pillars guiding his mandate: “coherence (when shaping economic policies),” “sound fundamentals,” “less red tape,” and “a strong European voice when shaping global economic policies.” Prioritizing investments in clean tech, artificial intelligence, quantum, semiconductors, and defense, Dombrovskis is aligned with von der Leyen’s economic security agenda. Endorsing Letta’s and Draghi’s recommendation of a unified capital union, Dombrovskis called for “deepening and broadening” Europe’s capital markets to increase access to finance for companies to expand.

In his new role, Dombrovskis will immediately face significant challenges. He must navigate the intrinsic structural constraints of the EU, adhering to the EU’s fiscal rules—reassuring the more fiscally conservative member states—against the urgency to reignite the eurozone’s economic engine, potentially supporting common EU borrowing. Also, reconciling Europe’s “competitiveness objectives” with “coordinated national policies” will not be easy, especially ahead of negotiations over the EU’s long-term budget. Another complex balancing act will be simplifying regulations without compromising policy goals or standards, given the forces in the European Parliament calling for scaling back climate targets.

Washington will have a reliable and skilled partner in Dombrovskis, who is a relentless advocate of solving transatlantic trade disputes. When he was previously the executive vice president of the Commission responsible for the economy, Dombrovskis showed his ability to navigate often difficult trade discussions with the first Trump administration, including by negotiating with the then US trade representative and tariff proponent, Robert Lighthizer. As outgoing Commissioner, he did not back down against Beijing’s diplomatic and commercial pressure to avert the EU’s countervailing tariffs on Chinese electrical vehicles earlier this year, withstanding calls from Berlin to reverse the decision. Dombrovskis’s firm economic policy stance toward China resonates well with China hawks in Washington. Finally, Dombrovskis’s commitment to reducing “excessive red tape” and expanding “consultations with stakeholders” to streamline regulations—with directives impacting US investments such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive or Deforestation Regulation—could draw Washington’s less-transatlantic-oriented engagement back to Brussels.

—Jacopo Pastorelli is a program assistant in the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

Further reading

Related Experts: L. Daniel Mullaney, Erik Brattberg, Ilva Tare, and Jacopo Pastorelli

Image: Kaja Kallas, designate for the post of the Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, faces a confirmation hearing before the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, in Brussels, Belgium November 12, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron