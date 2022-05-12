Rising sea levels and the climate crisis in Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka

South Asia is abundantly vulnerable to the direct and indirect effects of an impending climate crisis arising from increasing global temperatures. Global warming and climate change disproportionately affect countries in this region, especially given the high population density and dependence on agriculture.

According to the World Bank, during the past decade almost 700 million people–half of South Asia’s population–were affected by climate related disasters such as droughts and floods. These compound the preexisting issues relating to poverty. It is thus imperative that climate adaptation policies take utmost priority in governmental legislation.

In particular, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka have many low-lying areas which are among the foremost regions bearing the brunt of climate change due to rising sea levels. To explore these issues, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center brought together a panel of experts to discuss the effects of climate change on the economy, food and energy security, and migration in these three South Asian countries.

This panel was recorded on May 12, 2022.

Featuring

Dr. Athaulla Rasheed

Doctoral Researcher

Australian National University, Canberra

Dr. Asanka Wijesinghe

Research Fellow

Institute of Policy Studies, Colombo

Sirazoom Munira Silvy

Program Officer

Climate Vulnerable Forum

Support to Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency of Government of Bangladesh

Dr. Kumar Biswajit Debnath

Research Associate

Hub for Biotechnology in Built Environment, Newcastle University, UK

Moderated by

Dr. Rudabeh Shahid

Non-Resident Senior Fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States. Learn more

Related content

Related Experts: Rudabeh Shahid

Image: Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash