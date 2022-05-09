Cyber strategy: Assumptions and hypotheticals 

Does the US deem such attacks to be proportional to an armed attack (what was the effect? were those NATO countries intended targets and does it matter? Etc.)? If so, should the US encourage an Article 5 invocation—arguably, of the worst strategic outcomes would be an Article V invocation that does not get unanimous support from NATO members—or instead aim for a non-NATO, bi-/multi-lateral response. What kind of precedent does that set? How can the US help build consensus in the rest of NATO, on both how to characterize and how to respond to the attack — and what are the starting positions of other members?

If the US does not deem the attacks to be proportional to an armed attack, what other actions could the US take to assure the affected nations and deter Russia from continuing this behavior? To the extent that it might take longer to reach consensus on key issues within NATO than it would in a non-cyber attack scenario, what do we do in that critical window between the attack and any kind of response? How can NATO members’ cyber defensive posture be improved and what immediate defensive actions would need to take place? What if the affected nations are not satisfied by NATO/US actions, or consensus is too difficult, and they act unilaterally or in an alliance that excludes the US and NATO? In the event of an allied (either NATO or bi-lateral/other) response, would sensitivities about sharing offensive cyber capabilities make retaliation in other domains more attractive? If the response is disjointed or weak, does an emboldened Russia escalate its cyber attacks against eastern flank and other NATO countries? How else might Russia exploit or capitalize on new divisions within the alliance? What does the PRC (and others) learn from this?