Sudan’s outgoing state minister of foreign affairs reflects on regional issues
On Wednesday, February 10, the Africa Center hosted a private virtual roundtable featuring H.E. Omer Gamereldin Ismail, the outgoing Sudanese state minister of foreign affairs, for a discussion on key regional and bilateral issues for Sudan. Africa Center Director of Programs and Studies Bronwyn Bruton provided opening remarks, before ceding the floor to Senior Fellow Cameron Hudson to moderate.
Responding to questions, the Minister outlined Sudan’s position on issues including the status of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), tensions on the border with Ethiopia and the need to deescalate the situation in Tigray, and the security environment in Darfur. Particular interest was also given to the role the United States and other friends of Sudan could play in contributing to reform efforts.
Hudson closed by reflecting that Sudan remains at the heart of both the opportunities and challenges facing the Horn of Africa, but that he is reassured that US stakeholders, including those in attendance, are committed to seeing Sudan succeed.
Thu, Jan 28, 2021
Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister provides humanitarian update
On Thursday, January 28, the Africa Center hosted a private virtual roundtable featuring H.E. Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, for a wide-ranging update on the security and humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Mon, Dec 14, 2020
What Sudan’s terror delisting really means
The announcement today that the forty-five day notification period to Congress had elapsed and Sudan was finally off the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list is historic. It validates the new direction of the country, which it was set upon nearly two years ago by nationwide, peaceful street protests. More importantly, it represents a definitive break with Sudan’s troubled past—the true end of the Bashir era, which began more than thirty years ago—and holds out the hope for a more prosperous future for all Sudanese. The weight of the moment cannot be understated.
Wed, Feb 10, 2021
WFP head offers readout on Horn of Africa trip
On Wednesday, February 10, the Africa Center had the privilege of welcoming back Gov. David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), to the Atlantic Council platform for a private virtual briefing on his latest trip to the Horn of Africa, where he met with civilian and military leaders in Sudan, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.
