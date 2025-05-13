Budginaite-Froehly in Wall Street Journal discussing Rail Baltica

Original source

Transatlantic Security Initiative and Europe Center nonresident senior fellow, Justina Budginaite-Froehly, appeared in the Wall Street Journal to discuss how Europe’s strategic $27 billion railway project is addressing NATO concerns about Russian aggression in Europe.

Fellow

Justina Budginaite-Froehly

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Europe Center Transatlantic Security Initiative

Defense Industry European Union

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship.

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

NATO Non-Traditional Threats Resilience & Society Security & Defense