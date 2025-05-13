Budginaite-Froehly in Wall Street Journal discussing Rail Baltica

Transatlantic Security Initiative and Europe Center nonresident senior fellow, Justina Budginaite-Froehly, appeared in the Wall Street Journal to discuss how Europe’s strategic $27 billion railway project is addressing NATO concerns about Russian aggression in Europe.
New Atlanticist Feb 20, 2025
What Europeans think of Trump’s approach to Ukraine (and what they might do next)
By Atlantic Council experts
European leaders are waking up to calls from the Trump administration to take the lead on security for Ukraine. Atlantic Council experts share what that might look like from Berlin to Vilnius.
