On February 2, Markus Garlauskas made an appearance as a guest speaker at a virtually held event by the Strauss Center for International Security and Law housed in the University of Texas at Austin, titled “The North Korea Forecast for 2021: A Former National Intelligence Officer’s View”. Based on his experience at the US National Intelligence Council and the US Forces Korea, he gave a lecture on the tradecraft of conducting intelligence estimates on adversaries, and provided a forecast on what to expect from North Korea in 2021 and what the policy implications are for the Biden administration.

Read more about the author: