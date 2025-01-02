A mercenary client collapses

In Season 2, Episode 8 of the Guns for Hire podcast, host Alia Brahimi sits down with acclaimed author and former CIA analyst, David McCloskey, to discuss the spectacular collapse of a major mercenary client in Syria. They discuss why, despite their notorious brutality, Bashar Al-Assad’s security forces proved so brittle, and who the winners and losers are from the stunning rebel victory.

David describes the Assad security system as a hub-and-spoke model and conceives of the different military and security units as profit centres who had lost the incentive to defend the regime. David also talks us through CIA scenario planning around Syria and what spy services might be doing or thinking in relation to Syria right now.

“What I think was unknowable and therefore not predicted by the agency would have been the speed of the collapse… My guess is that was not anyone’s bingo card and so it was missed.”

Image: A Russian soldier rides on an infantry fighting vehicle part of a Russian military convoy heads towards Hmeimim air base in Syria's coastal Latakia, Syria, December 14, 2024. REUTERS/Umit Bektas