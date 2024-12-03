Air force for hire
In Season 2, Episode 7 of the Guns for Hire podcast, host Alia Brahimi chats with mercenaries expert Alessandro Arduino, a top China analyst. They discuss recent seismic leaps in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology and how the cost of drone defense is a magnitude greater than drone offense.
They explore how certain aggressive PMCs are marrying drone capabilities with their mercenary offerings, raising the specter of air forces for hire. Arduino describes a near future where autonomous drones run by AI systems remove humans from the decision-making loop. He also talks us through China’s developing thinking around privatized force, with some in China now pushing for more forceful security around the Belt-and-Road Initiative and the Chinese nationals constructing it.
“We have already boots on the ground, meaning an army for hire… So the next step will be to have an air force for hire. Of course, sometimes reality is faster than fiction.”
