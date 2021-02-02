From Fashion to Fintech

In Season 1, Episode 4 of empowerME Conversations podcast, host Amjad Ahmad interviews Tabby Co-Founder and CEO Hosam Arab about why he became an entrepreneur and what it takes to succeed, the customer needs his companies have met, how he scaled his businesses across regional borders, the changes in e-commerce and payment options in recent years in the Middle East, and changes to laws and regulations that would boost business.

Overall, I think it’s been a great time for entrepreneurship. It’s been a great time for VC funding in the region… if we can keep things going, then I think the opportunity is massive for all of us.”

Key Takeaways

0:00 Intro

0:41 Hosam shares a little background of what made him to become an entrepreneur he is now

2:29 Hosam talks about the history of his company and why he decided to venture into fashion industry

4:23 Hosam talks about e-commerce and what led them to take their fashion business online and how convenient it is to both the businessman and the customers

6:37 Hosam talks about how it was becoming an entrepreneur and starting a business in times when entrepreneurship was not so common

8:06 Hosam also talks about their growth process and the positive and the negative things that he and the company encountered

11:07 Hosam shares his experience with e-commerce and the challenges that he faced while scaling specifically with e-commerce

13:00 Hosam talks about cross-border scaling challenge that they faced as a business and how they dealt with it

15:16 Hosam shares an advice to entrepreneurs who are planning to be in the e-commerce, what to do and what not to do

16:50 Hosam also shares his thoughts on vertical e-commerce and horizontal e-commerce and which is more convenient especially in these times

19:02 Hosam talks about Omni-channel retail and shares his thoughts around it if it’s important

20:49 Hosam talks about what prompted him to move from the fashion world to FinTech and how that has been for him

24:25 Hosam explains different reasons as to why FinTech is doing well in some regions than others

25:26 Hosam also explains why FinTech is growing quicker nowadays as opposed to earlier days

27:27Hosam compares his early stage back then in his first company and early stage now in his new venture Tabby

28:50 Hosam talks about the challenges that he and the company are facing today as a startup and if they are different from ones from initial company

30:36 Hosam talks about the advice he would give to someone in power with the ability to change entrepreneurship if he was given the chance

31:23 Hosam also shares advice to the young that are planning on starting their entrepreneurial journey

32:44 Hosam talks about the impacts that the pandemic has caused especially in the e-commerce

34:40 Hosam shares the vision of Tabby in the near future

