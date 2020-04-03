Ukraine’s slippery slope to progress

When comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to power, Ukraine’s potential for much-needed reform suddenly seemed possible—that’s why observers were whiplashed by his decision to fire the country’s government last month. Is Kyiv suddenly stacked with obedient loyalists, or is there still a chance to put Ukraine on the right path?

