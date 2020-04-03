Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Fri, Apr 3, 2020

Ukraine’s slippery slope to progress

Borscht Belt by Atlantic Council Eurasia Center

Melinda Haring, Anders Åslund,

The Ukrainian flag flies above parliament in Kyiv. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

When comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to power, Ukraine’s potential for much-needed reform suddenly seemed possible—that’s why observers were whiplashed by his decision to fire the country’s government last month. Is Kyiv suddenly stacked with obedient loyalists, or is there still a chance to put Ukraine on the right path?

Tue, Mar 31, 2020

Q&A: Where is President Zelenskyy leading Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise decision to dismiss his reformist government in early March raised fundamental questions over the future direction of the country. Atlantic Council experts explore what it could mean for Ukraine.

UkraineAlert by Adair Appleton and Adrian Hoefer

Tue, Mar 31, 2020

Zelenskyy resurrects his reformist credentials as coronavirus crisis looms

March 30 was a big day for Ukraine with major changes in parliament that reversed the anti-reform backlash underway in the country since March 4 and provided President Zelenskyy with fresh political momentum as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

UkraineAlert by Anders Åslund

Tue, Mar 17, 2020

Ukraine’s horrible, no good, very bad month just got worse

Ukraine is having a bad month, and it only seems to be getting worse.

UkraineAlert by Melinda Haring

Anders Åslund

Senior Fellow

Eurasia Center

Melinda Haring

Deputy Director, Eurasia Center

Eurasia Center

