January 12, 2024
2024 predictions: How ten issues could shape the year in Latin America and the Caribbean
2024 will be a highly consequential year for Latin America and the Caribbean, both politically and economically.
Following global trend lines, significant shifts in Latin America and the Caribbean—including presidential elections in Ecuador, Guatemala, and Argentina, unprecedented agreements with the Venezuelan government, a worsening security situation in many countries, and a pressing focus on climate change—set the stage for even more change to come in 2024.
Join the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center as we explore top questions that may shape this upcoming year in the hemisphere.
What will the region’s newest presidents accomplish? How might Latin America’s ties with countries such as China and Russia evolve? What might be the role of the United States in an election year? Will the Caribbean see new, international attention to the specific threats faced by major climatic events?
Take our quiz to find out if you agree with what we’re predicting!
