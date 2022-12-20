December 20, 2022 • 12:43 pm ET
What might be ahead for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023? Take our ten-question poll and see how your answers stack up
2023 might very well define the trajectory for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) over the next decade.
While many countries are still on the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, new crises—and their effects—are emerging, and are expected to continue into the next year. From global inflation to a costly energy crisis, and from food insecurity to new political shifts, how can the region meet changing dynamics head-on? And how might risks turn into opportunities as we enter a highly consequential 2023?
Join the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center as we look at some of the key questions that may shape the year ahead for Latin America and the Caribbean, then take our signature annual poll to see how your opinions shape up against our predictions.
How might new regional collaboration take shape across Latin America and the Caribbean with a wave of new leaders? What decision points might shape government policy? Will Bitcoin continue to see the light of day in El Salvador? Are the harmful economic effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine in the rearview mirror for the region, or is the worse yet to come? Will China’s new foreign policy ambition translate to closer relations with LAC?
Take our ten-question poll in less than five minutes!
Related content
Report Sep 27, 2022
The economic impact of a more efficient US-Mexico border: How reducing wait times at land ports of entry would promote commerce, resilience, and job creation
By Alejandro Brugués Rodríguez, John Byrd, Noé Arón Fuentes Flores, David Gaytan, John Gibson, Camila Hernández, Mayra Maldonado, Jason Marczak, Jorge Eduardo Mendoza Cota, Roberto Ransom, and Ignacia Ulloa
Improvements in border management and the adoption of new technologies at the US-Mexico border have the potential to enhance border security and generate economic benefits for the United States and Mexico through expedited flows of goods and people.
Issue Brief Sep 20, 2022
PACC2030: Quick wins for a US-Caribbean partnership on climate and energy resilience
By Wazim Mowla, Riyad Insanally
PACC2030’s success is crucial for CARICOM countries and the United States, and it needs to deliver in the short term to generate confidence that the United States is committed to a sustainable partnership.
Experts react Nov 27, 2022
Experts react: As the US eases oil sanctions, is Venezuela coming in from the cold?
By Atlantic Council experts
With Chevron expanding operations and talks ongoing between the government and the opposition, what’s next for Venezuela? Our experts drill down on the details.