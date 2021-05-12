Webinar: Understanding Russian and Iranian perspectives on the Afghan peace process

Officials, including Afghan former President Hamid Karzai and the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Please note that this program will air on Thursday, May 13th, at 10:00AM US EST on this page.

Russia and Iran have complex historical relationships with Afghanistan. Though the current Afghan peace process–centered by the talks in Doha as well as the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement–is strongly Western backed, regional powers still have significant stakes in the conflict.

One may argue that regional powers such as Iran or Russia have different strategic goals in South Asia and the Middle East than Washington and its allies. That said, Afghanistan’s (in)stability has both positive and negative ramifications on their respective domestic affairs, such as trade access and connectivity into South Asia, drug trafficking, cross-border terrorism, refugee flows, and illicit financial networks, to name a few. It is thus crucial to ensure that ongoing discussions of peace in Afghanistan include Russian and Iranian perspectives to obtain critical regional buy-in for a prosperous, democratic Afghanistan.

Join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center, Eurasia Center, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 AM EST for a conversation about Russian and Iranian perspectives on the Afghan peace process.

Featuring

Ms. Fatemeh Aman

Non-resident Senior Fellow

Middle East Institute

Ms. Irina Lagunina

Special Projects Editor, Russian Service

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Ambassador Omar Samad

Non-resident Senior Fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Moderated by

Mr. Qadir Habib

Director, Afghan Service

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Opening remarks by

Ambassador John E. Herbst

Director

Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center

Welcome remarks by

Mr. Harris Samad

Assistant Director

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Closing remarks by

Mr. Andres Ilves

Near East Regional Director

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

