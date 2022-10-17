Hide

Last week, Jordan’s Minister of Finance, Mohamad Al-Ississ and Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala H. Elsaid sat down with the EmpowerME initiative to discuss challenges and potential areas of growth for their economic and financial sectors. The GeoEconomics Center and Global China hub hosted two panels of experts to examine the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and how Xi Jinping’s third term will impact China and the rest of the world.

Online Event Thu, October 13, 2022 • 12:30 pm EDT

A conversation with the Finance Minister of Jordan H.E. Mohamad Al-Ississ

empowerME and GeoEconomics Center host a virtual conversation with Finance Minister H.E. Mohamad Al Issis on Jordan’s economy and discuss the potential areas of growth within its finance sector.

Online Event Wed, October 12, 2022 • 10:30 am EDT

A conversation with the Planning and Economic Development Minister of Egypt H.E. Hala H. Elsaid

H.E. Hala H. Elsaid discusses the opportunities and challenges faced by the Egyptian economy in 2023 and beyond.
Online Event Fri, October 14, 2022 • 11:00 am EDT

What Xi Jinping’s third term means for the world

What does Xi Jinping’s third term mean for China’s continued development as a global power and its relationships with the United States and the rest of the world?
Online Event Tue, October 11, 2022 • 9:30 am EDT

Troubling trends: China Pathfinder 2022 launch

The launch of the GeoEcon Center’s flagship China Pathfinder 2022 update featuring Yao Yang, Sofia Horta e Costa, Nargiza Salidjanova, and Daniel Rosen.
At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.

empowerME

empowerME at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East is shaping solutions to empower entrepreneurs, women, and youth and building coalitions of public and private partnerships to drive regional economic integration, prosperity, and job creation.

Global China Hub

The Global China Hub researches and devises allied solutions to the global challenges posed by China’s rise, leveraging and amplifying the Atlantic Council’s work on China across its 15 other programs and centers.

