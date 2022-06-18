Hide

Events from the week of June 17, 2022

Last week, we hosted conversations with four former secretaries general of NATO, Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, and European energy security experts to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, challenges facing the global community from Russia’s and China’s influence in Europe, and transatlantic cooperation on advancing energy security.

Putin is rational, but his rationality is confined to his worldview… which means after Ukraine there is much more on the Putin menu.

Jaap de Hoop Scheffer
Former Secretary General of NATO (2004-2009) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands
Online Event Wed, June 15, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

Allied resolve: NATO perspectives on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – Four former Secretaries General of NATO offer their perspectives on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s priorities ahead of the NATO Summit in Madrid. This event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on June 15th.
At some point, it became very visible that actually Russia is not thinking about becoming part of the global geopolitical infrastructure, in good faith. The same can be said about China.

Ingrida Šimonytė
Prime Minister of Lithuania
Online Event Thu, June 16, 2022 • 1:00 pm EDT

A conversation with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė

What is Lithuania’s role in addressing the challenges facing the global community from Russia’s and China’s influence in Europe?
We cannot afford cheap solutions. If we continue, for example, with gas heating, then in fact we are still fueling the Russian war machine. We need to go for more expensive solutions.

Michał Kurtyka
Former Polish Minister of Climate and Environment; Former COP24 President
Flagship Event Tue, June 14, 2022 • 2:30 pm EDT

7th annual Central and Eastern European Energy Security Conference

For the seventh edition of the conference, government and private sector leaders discuss transatlantic cooperation on advancing energy security and climate action in Central and Eastern Europe by diversifying oil and gas imports, investing in critical energy infrastructure, accelerating decarbonization, and rebuilding Ukraine’s energy system.
