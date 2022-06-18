Last week, we hosted conversations with four former secretaries general of NATO, Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, and European energy security experts to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, challenges facing the global community from Russia’s and China’s influence in Europe, and transatlantic cooperation on advancing energy security.
