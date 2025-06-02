Why the Middle Corridor matters amid a geopolitical resorting

Geopolitical earthquakes are redrawing trade routes across Eurasia. Russia’s war in Ukraine has awakened Central Asian countries, which have discovered their strength through cooperation to develop their economies and attain independence. Without the constant attention of Russia, this cooperation contributes to developing the Middle Corridor, a key trade route linking China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus. It is an alternative to traditional east-west trade routes that bypasses Russia and Iran. The Middle Corridor is a regional initiative, not an external, imposed idea. It boosts regional cooperation, flexibility, economic growth, and diplomatic dialogue. While Russia and China try to maneuver according to new geopolitical developments, Iran is ignored in these initiatives.

The Middle Corridor creates a strategic role for Turkey as a central energy hub connecting Europe to additional suppliers. The European Union (EU) has recently increased its interest and investment in the corridor. However, the United States is still sitting on the sidelines even though the Middle Corridor presents a vital opportunity to counterbalance Russian and Chinese dominance in the region and limit Iran’s desire to mitigate the effects of economic sanctions. Moreover, greater connectivity means access to Central Asia’s vast deposits of rare earth elements crucial for civilian and defense products, new energy, and information technology. As corridor countries seek to reach new markets and lessen their dependence on Russia and China, Turkey, the EU, and the United States share a common interest in increasing cooperation and counterbalancing the power of Russia and China.

The rise of trade corridors

Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the European Union faced unprecedented precarity and had to reconsider its energy structure to diminish its vulnerable interdependence on Russia’s asymmetrical control over pipelines and weaponization of energy. China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Europe’s urge for diversification increased the need for connectivity and shifted international attention toward trade corridors. As corridor wars intensify and become the new scene for great power competition, the United States needs a more assertive policy concerning Central Asia. This is especially true as the growing cooperation between Russia, China, Iran, and, to some extent, North Korea aims to challenge Western influence by building alternative trade routes aligned with their political agenda. Washington must actively engage in infrastructure initiatives across Central Asia to counterbalance this trend.

The Middle Corridor: A strategic alternative

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor, is a multimodal trade route connecting Europe and China via Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, its strategic importance has grown as it bypasses both Russia and Iran. The Middle Corridor relies primarily on existing rail and port infrastructure and requires further development and investment. Countries along its path are working to position it as an alternative to the Northern Corridor (the traditional route through Russia) and the Southern Corridor (which runs through Iran).

Before 2022, the Northern Corridor carried more than 86 percent of transport between Europe and China, while the Middle Corridor constituted less than 1 percent. Following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Northern Corridor became a financial and political liability, especially for Western countries aiming to counter Russian control over trade routes. Shipping volumes of the Northern Corridor dropped by half in 2023 compared to 2022. Part of this traffic moved to the Middle Corridor, with increases of 89 percent and 70 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Middle Corridor has many advantages. It is a relatively safer route, especially given the disruptions along the Northern Corridor due to Western sanctions on Russia and those in accessing the Suez Canal through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait due to increased Houthi attacks on vessels. In addition to providing economic revenues to corridor countries, some define the Middle Corridor as a “crossroads of peace,” echoing the “peace pipelines” strategy of the past.

According to the World Bank, by 2030, the Middle Corridor can reduce travel times, while freight volumes could triple to 11 million tonnes, with a 30 percent increase in trade between China and the EU. However, progress in the Middle Corridor is slow, and various operational and regulatory problems are causing unpredictable delays. There are still logistical and infrastructural challenges. Most importantly, its annual capacity (6 million tons in 2024) is drastically below the Northern Corridor’s annual capacity of over 100 million tons.

Corridor wars through connectivity

Recently, connectivity and diversification have become key drivers in international politics, with regional and global powers seeking to expand their influence in the Middle Corridor. Japan is following these developments to diversify its trade routes while countering Russia and China. Although the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is not yet a key player in the Middle Corridor, various summits between GCC and Central Asian countries since 2023 have manifested growing cooperation and increased GCC investments in the region’s infrastructure.

As the natural entry point into Europe, Turkey understood the importance of connectivity to sustain economic, commercial, and investment relations and political and cultural ties within the region. In line with its geostrategic location, Turkey has invested in many connectivity projects since the 1990s, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the International Transport Corridor, the Black Sea Ring Highway, the Eurasia Tunnel, the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the Edirne-Kars high-speed railway, and the Northern Marmara Motorway.

The Middle Corridor, as “the most reliable trade route between Asia and Europe,” presents Turkey with a historic opportunity to establish itself as a strategic transit hub in Europe-China trade. Diversifying its energy suppliers could reduce Russian influence in Turkey’s energy policy while expanding its influence in Central Asia and strengthening its economic ties with the EU. From the Turkish perspective, the corridor would improve its strategic position and strengthen its relations with Turkic-speaking countries in the region.

For the European Union, the Middle Corridor aligns with its Global Gateway strategy. The EU defined the development of the Middle Corridor as a priority to secure connectivity in the transport and energy sectors and promote sustainable economic growth in the region. While current global challenges increase the need for solid partnerships, Central Asia is a €340 billion economy, growing at an average rate of 5 percent annually, with further potential for collaboration. The EU sees the Middle Corridor as a fast and safer route connecting Europe and China, which helps diversify supply chains.

The Middle Corridor serving Russia, China, and Iran

For China, the development of the Middle Corridor is an opening to integrate into global markets and supply chains, an opportunity to reduce its financial burden and dependence on routes controlled by Russia, and also an escape from US sanctions.

Russia remains a major obstacle in developing the Middle Corridor. For regional countries, Moscow would “do everything in its power to control overland trade flows.” While Russia is currently distracted with its war against Ukraine, considering Russia’s sensitivities, it will at some point want to disrupt Western involvement in the region or even exploit the corridor for its own benefit. Russia has already begun exploiting the Caspian Sea and Kazakhstan to bypass Western sanctions. Moscow aims to leverage the enhanced connectivity of the Caspian Sea for military purposes, including the transport of Shahed drones from Iran. Additionally, since 2022, Russia has increased its investment in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to diversify its trade routes, reducing its reliance on East-West routes. Iran’s neighbors and even its allies bypassed Iran in current connectivity projects. This result is mainly due to international sanctions, Iran’s poor infrastructure, and a lack of investment. In 2023, representatives from Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan met to discuss the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Route, and Tehran immediately proposed a third alternative connecting this route to Iran. Tehran also invests in routes linking Iran to China via Afghanistan to secure a stronger foothold and influence the balance of power within regional trade routes. Iran perceives the Zangezur Corridor as a potential threat that might increase Turkey’s presence near its borders. For Tehran, this project is “Turkey’s highway to Turan.”

Potential strategy for the United States, the EU, and Turkey

Although Central Asia is pivotal in ongoing corridor wars, the region is still not an American priority. The United States needs a comprehensive and updated Central Asia strategy. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently signaled, a first step could be to end the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, which restricts formal trade relations with nonmarket economies such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The region also needs American investment to modernize the Middle Corridor. In addition to direct economic benefits, the United States could counterbalance the influence of Russia and China. While great connectivity would enable regional countries’ ambitions, for the United States, it would facilitate access to vast mineral and rare earth reserves, which globally are under significant Chinese control.

The Middle Corridor serves as a lifeline for the landlocked region. Regional countries have the political will and determination to develop the corridor’s potential. In the age of great power competition, these countries have significant room for maneuvering, and they benefit from the multidimensional foreign policy they pursue to enhance their autonomy. However, there is a growing mismatch between expectations and the capacity of the Middle Corridor.

The United States, the EU, and Turkey should cooperate and intensify their engagement with these countries to cultivate mutually beneficial partnerships. Turkey is wildly successful as Ankara invests political capital in strengthening relations. Enhancing partnerships with regional governments and investing in infrastructure would benefit regional governments and the West, as they can maintain their influence in shaping global trade routes. Given that Russia, China, and Iran are trying to prevent the growing Western influence in the region, the West must immediately recognize the strategic importance of transit corridors. As an influence war is intensifying over transit routes, the United States should be at the center of these developments—and not in the periphery—to benefit and counter the geopolitical challenges of Russia, China, and Iran.

Karel Valansi is a political columnist who analyses the Middle East and foreign policy issues in Şalom Newspaper and T24. Follow her on X @karelvalansi.

