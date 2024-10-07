IN THIS EPISODE

As Europe and the United States navigate leadership change and turnover on both sides of the Atlantic, the Europe Center’s new report Transatlantic Horizons: A collaborative US-EU policy agenda for 2025 and beyond offers a productive vision for transatlantic relations with forward-looking policy recommendations for the next US administration and European Commission.

On this special edition of the #AtlanticDebrief, Forward Defense and Transatlantic Security Initiative Nonresident Senior Fellow Rob Murray unpacks his section of the report “Leveraging Europe and the EU as a defense power” and recommendations for policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Rob Murray and James Batchik