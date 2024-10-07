IN THIS EPISODE

As Europe and the United States navigate leadership change and turnover on both sides of the Atlantic, the Europe Center’s new report Transatlantic Horizons: A collaborative US-EU policy agenda for 2025 and beyond offers a productive vision for transatlantic relations with forward-looking policy recommendations for the next US administration and European Commission.

On this special edition of the #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center Nonresident Senior Fellow and Fellow with the Jain Family Institute Carol Schaeffer unpacks her section of the report “Treating the green transition like the geopolitical imperative it is” and recommendations for policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic.

