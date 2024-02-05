IN THIS EPISODE

During the special European Council (EUCO) summit, EU27 leaders approved the €50 billion Ukraine funding package: the Ukraine Facility. How were EU leaders able to carry the deal over the finish line and convince Hungary’s Viktor Orban who was threatening to tank the deal? How did the EU’s decision send a strong signal to the United States? What is the future of the EU’s defense initiatives and military aid to Ukraine, especially with the US elections on the horizon?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with NRSF and France 24 Brussels correspondent Dave Keating to discuss the outcomes of the special EUCO summit and support for Ukraine.

