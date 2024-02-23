IN THIS EPISODE

What are the key dynamics and trends in the upcoming European elections? What’s the future of the EU’s legislative agenda? What are the main challenges for the EU as it pursues its long-term ambitions in the defense area? With the upcoming US elections, what can and should Europe be doing to fireproof the transatlantic relationship?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Chief Executive of the European Policy Centre Fabian Zuleeg to discuss the upcoming European elections and implications for Europe and transatlantic relations.

