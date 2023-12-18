IN THIS EPISODE

On December 14-15, EU27 leaders met for the final European Council (EUCO) meeting of the year. At the EUCO summit, the Council approved opening accession negotiations with Ukraine. What does this decision mean for Ukraine and the EU? In what ways does the EU’s unanimity rule on foreign policy issues impact the EU’s role as a geopolitical actor? Can we expect much next year on the EU’s reform and enlargement debates with the European elections in early June?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Europe Center Distinguished Fellow Fran Burwell to discuss the outcome of the EUCO summit and the decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.

