IN THIS EPISODE

What were the key takeaways from the year-end European Council summit? What were the main wins and roadblocks as the Union heads into the new year? Should the EU be worried about countries like Hungary and Poland continuing to leverage their veto power and exert pressure on European decision-making? What are the potential impacts of the Qatar corruption scandal in the European Parliament to public trust in European institutions and European unity as a whole? What plans are developing in the EU to boost competitiveness and address the US Inflation Reduction Act? What impact will this have on transatlantic trade relations and cooperation in general?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center Nonresident Senior Fellow Damir Marusic sits down with Dave Keating, Brussels Correspondent for France24 and Europe Center Nonresident Senior Fellow, to discuss all the developments coming out of the latest #EUCO meeting.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Damir Marusic and Dave Keating