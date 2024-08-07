IN THIS EPISODE

What do the 2024 Paris Olympic Games mean for France? What is the overall impression of the Paris Olympics so far? What sort of values and principles does France want to showcase to the world by hosting? And how will France pass the torch to the United States for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Visiting Fellow Léonie Allard sits down with the French Ambassador for Sport Samuel Ducroquet to discuss his impressions of the Paris Olympics and the role of the Olympics in international diplomacy. 

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

Explore the #ATLANTICDEBRIEF series
SUBSCRIBE TO #ATLANTICdebrief
listen to #ATLANTICDEBRIEF as a podcast

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Fellow

Léonie Allard

Visiting Fellow

Europe Center

Africa Chinese

Related Experts: Léonie Allard

Europe & Eurasia France International Norms Politics & Diplomacy