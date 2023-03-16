IN THIS EPISODE

What is the view from Ireland’s Sinn Fein party on the state of the Good Friday Agreement, as 2023 marks twenty-five years since its signing? Is the Windsor Framework satisfactory to settle the dispute over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland? Where does the future hold for the relationship between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland? How does Ireland perceive Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a historically neutral country, and what is the role for countries like Ireland to play in the war?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Mary Lou McDonald TD, President of Ireland’s Sinn Féin party and Leader of the Opposition in the Dáil to discuss the Good Friday Agreement, the Windsor Framework, and the future for Ireland.

