On Wednesday, September 14, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered her 2022 State of the European Union to share her view of the EU’s current year and plot out the year ahead. How does the President of the European Commission see the state of the European Union amid a historic year?

For this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, acting director of the Europe Center Jörn Fleck sits down with Europe Center distinguished fellow Frances Burwell to unpack the President’s speech, the announcements made, and their implications for Europe, the United States, and the world.

What were the biggest takeaways from President von der Leyen’s speech? Was there anything important omitted from the State of the European Union? How will EU member states receive the messages from her speech, and how will Europe watchers in Washington, DC, Moscow, and all over the world think about her announcements?

