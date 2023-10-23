IN THIS EPISODE

The European Parliament’s (EP) resolution condemning Serbia’s actions in northern Kosovo marks a significant development in the ongoing crisis between the two countries. The resolution calls for a freeze on funding for the Serbian government if it is found to have been directly involved in the recent attack in Banjska.

In a debrief with Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare, Viola von Cramon, a member of the EP Foreign Affairs Committee and the Rapporteur on Kosovo, discusses the implications of the resolution and the EU’s role in ensuring that Serbia cooperates fully with the investigation into the Banjska attack.

What measures can the EU implement to guarantee Serbia’s unconditional cooperation in the investigation of the Banjska attack? Why is time of the essence to swiftly resume the EU-led dialogue and achieve normalization between Kosovo and Serbia?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

