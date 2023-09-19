IN THIS EPISODE

As the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels faces a critical juncture, the pressing question arises: How do we navigate this impasse?

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare talks to two civil society leaders, Milica Andric Rakic, program manager at the New Social Initiative, and Shpetim Gashi, Vice President of the Council for Inclusive Governance, to discuss steps needed for integrating the Serb community in the north of Kosovo.

In their op-ed for the New Atlanticist, Gashi and Andric Rakic proposed delinking the issue of integration from the broader status dispute between Kosovo and Serbia. How feasible is this approach? What role can the international community play in facilitating a resolution to the crisis in Kosovo?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Ilva Tare