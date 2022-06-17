IN THIS EPISODE

Part II: What is the path forward for the stalled Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue?

As the dialogue between the two countries is stalled and the region expects anxiously the EU Council decision on accession talks, Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare interviews Ivan Vejvoda, Permanent Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences and a seasoned observer of the Western Balkans to continue the conversation on the future of the dialogue and EU enlargement.

This episode broadens the aperture on these issues: What is the sentiment of Serbian citizens on the recognition of the independent state of Kosovo? Does Serbia have the political will and leadership to make a final deal between Belgrade and Pristina? Will the EU make a bold decision on EU enlargement for the region?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

