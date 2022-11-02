IN THIS EPISODE

What challenges do the Western Balkans face after the Berlin Process? A debrief with Milan Nič

With the Berlin Process summit in sight, the first headlines coming from Germany indicate that Berlin will deliver agreements signed by all six Western Balkans countries. Will these new regional dynamics produce long-term meaningful changes?

Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare speaks with Milan Nič, Senior Fellow at the German Council on the Foreign Relations, in this episode of #BalkansDebrief about the next steps for the Balkan countries following the implementation of these agreements.

Can we expect an update on the Common Regional Market? Can the Open Balkan initiative work in tandem with the Berlin process, even though some countries oppose it? Is there a role for the US in the Berlin process?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center

Related Experts: Ilva Tare