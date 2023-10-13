IN THIS EPISODE

The recent murder of a Kosovar Albanian police officer by dozens of Serbian gunmen in the north of Kosovo is a reminder of the increasing security concerns between the two nations and the region at large. Given that the EU-led Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue for comprehensive normalization has reached a dead end, how should the international community respond to the violence and reconvene a dialogue?

Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare discusses the course of action for international engagement in the region with British MP Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, UK House of Commons. Kearns has been pushing for a more robust international response to prevent further escalation with improved deterrence measures.

What is the future of the normalization dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo? How will the EU respond to Serbia’s role in the attack in northern Kosovo led by Kosovo Serb Milan Radoicic? What actions can the UK and the international community at large take to promote inter-ethnic understanding in Kosovo? Should Kosovo uphold its commitment to implement the Association of Serbian Municipalities (ASM)?

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

