What will the Berlin process bring to the Western Balkans? A Debrief with Manuel Sarrazin

When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz broke the news of a Berlin Process 2.0, the Western Balkans’ hopes for a revival of European enlargement were revived. The Common Regional Market and the ‘four freedoms’ are at the heart of Berlin process, but previous negotiations broke down in Sofia due to differences between Serbia and Kosovo.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare speaks with Manuel Sarrazin, the German Special Representative for the Western Balkans, about a potential breakthrough in November’s summit in the hopes of seeing concrete results and signed agreements between the six countries.

What are the challenges if there is a Common Regional Market deal? How will implementation work? Does the Open Balkan initiative have any role if Common Regional Market is adopted? Will the Berlin Process 2.0 provide support for youth and professionals from the region who are leaving the Balkans? Learn more on this episode of #BalkansDebrief with Ilva Tare.

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

