IN THIS EPISODE

Kosovo’s government’s accepted the US-backed EU draft for the Association of Serbian Municipalities (ASM), a positive move towards normalizing Serbia-Kosovo relations. However, the questions remain on how to ensure the ASM’s implementation.

Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare is joined in this episode of #BalkansDebrief by US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier to discuss developments in the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue.



What institutions will be created as part of the ASM? What are the possible consequences for Kosovo and Serbia if there is a further delay in the ASM’s implementation? How will US-Kosovo relationship look in the case of a successful normalization dialogue?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Ilva Tare