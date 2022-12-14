IN THIS EPISODE

Why should the EU speed up the integration process in the Western Balkans? A debrief with Paul Taylor

The recent EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, Albania, was seen as a step in the right direction for reinvigorating the EU enlargement process. Is there a new political will for enlargement among the EU member states? How did the new geopolitical momentum following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine affect the membership prospects of the Western Balkan countries?

Ilva Tare, Atlantic Council Europe Center’s Nonresident Senior Fellow, speaks with Paul Taylor, Senior Fellow for Peace, Security and Defence at Friends of Europe, in this episode of #BalkansDebrief about the outcomes of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Is the EU able to give the region a clear and realistic timeline for enlargement? Why is the region lacking developments funds? How can investments be used as a tool to encourage reform? What are the prospects for normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo?



#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

