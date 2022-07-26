IN THIS EPISODE

How will the new EU enlargement methodology affect the Balkans?

The start of membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia marked a milestone in the EU enlargement process in the Western Balkans after many years of disappointment.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare interviews Pierre Mirel, Honorary Director General of the European Commission, on the impact of the new EU methodology in the accession talks. Has the EU’s credibility been restored? Will the reversibility of the enlargement process work in practice? What is the staged accession approach, proposed by Mirel?



#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

